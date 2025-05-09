Cordoba Minerals Announces Senior Management Changes

Vancouver, May 9, 2025 - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CBDMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") announces changes to the management team as well as to the slate of Board of Directors at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting.

Effective May 9, 2025, Mark Gibson has resigned from his roles as the Company's Chief Operating Officer to pursue other opportunities and has also resigned as a Director of the Company.

The board and management of Cordoba would like to thank Mr. Gibson for his 10 years of valuable contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Cordoba has received notice from Mark Gibson that he will not be standing for election at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting (the "Meeting"), scheduled to be held on June 9, 2025. Mr. Gibson's withdrawal will not affect the validity of the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously delivered to shareholders in connection with the Meeting, nor any proxy votes already submitted in respect of the other board nominees or in respect of the other resolutions to be put to shareholders for approval at the Meeting. Management will not be issuing a new form of proxy or voting instruction form to reflect the change to the slate of nominees. The Company will disregard any votes cast for or withheld in respect of the election of Mr. Gibson as a director of the Company at the Meeting.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Subject to the completion of the Transaction, Cordoba is jointly developing the Alacrán Project with JCHX Mining Management Co., Ltd., located in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia. Cordoba also holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA, which it is exploring through a Joint Venture and Earn-In Agreement. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Sarah Armstrong-Montoya, President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the Alacrán Project and the advancement thereof, including the timing of advancement, statements with respect to the Transaction, including the completion of the Transaction and the expected timing of completion, the expected approvals required for the Transaction and Distribution, including the approval of the TSXV, ANLA, and shareholders of Cordoba, the treatment of the existing debt owed by Cordoba to an affiliate of JCHX, the use of proceeds from the Transaction, and the expected benefits from the Transaction. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Cordoba operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include title to mineral property risks; reliability of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates; going concern risks; the availability of capital and financing generally for the development of the Alacran Project; a deterioration of security on site in Colombia or actions by the local community that inhibits access and/or ability to productively work on site; community relations and construction activities; fluctuations in the price of metals and the anticipated future prices of such metals; stock market volatility; unanticipated changes in general business and economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; certain shareholders exercising significant control over the Company; foreign entity risks; loss of key personnel; negative operating cash flow; changes in interest or currency exchange rates; risks related to foreign operation including changes to taxation, social unrest, and changes in national and local government legislation; regulatory risks; uninsured risks; environmental risks; competition; risks related to participation in joint ventures; legal disputes or unanticipated outcomes of legal proceedings; changing global financial conditions; force majeure; conflicts of interest; cyber security incidents; and the potential effects of international conflicts on the Company's business; human error, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/251558