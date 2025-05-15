Altai Announces Senior Management Addition

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 - Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) ("Altai" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has added Yana Silina to the senior management team, in the role of Chief Financial Officer (the "CFO"). Ms. Silina is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of experience in financial reporting, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance, primarily within the venture capital and resource sectors.
Ms. Silina holds a Diploma in Management Studies from Thompson Rivers University and is currently a Senior Accountant at Da Costa Management Corp., where she provides financial consulting and outsourced CFO services to both public and private companies.
ABOUT ALTAI Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta, an exploration gold property in Quebec, and a Canadian investment portfolio comprised of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Additional information about Altai is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Altai's website at www.altairesources.com.
For further information, please contact: Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca
