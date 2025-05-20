Focus Graphite Announces Participation at the SME's 10th Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference

The Company's CEO - Ottawa, ON - Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX.V: FMS | OTCQB: FCSMF | FSE: FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing two leading natural graphite projects and an advanced battery technology, is pleased to announce its participation in the Current Trends in Mining Finance ("CTMF") hosted by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration ("SME"), taking place in New York, United States, from May 19th to the 21st, 2025. The Company invites attendees, including government officials, institutional investors, strategic industry and potential off-take partners to request a private meeting with Focus's Chief Executive Officer, Dean Hanisch. Mr. Hanisch is scheduled to participate on the panel, "Walking the Walk: Identifying and Capturing Value When Developing a Mining Project" on Tuesday May 20th, 2025 at 3:40 pm EST.

One of the main themes of the conference is "Navigating Risks in an Uncertain and New Reality", connecting mining, finance, and engineering executives. Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite stated: "Our Lac Knife project positions us as a near-term solution to the West's growing demand for secure, high-purity natural graphite - essential for both battery and defence technologies. Participating in the CTMF conference is an important opportunity to demonstrate our readiness to meet this demand, engage with stakeholders across mining and finance, and advance our mission of securing supply chain independence from China."

The CTMF gathers global stakeholders across mining, finance, and engineering and other advisory executives who evaluate, de-risk, value, fund and support mineral and mining projects worldwide. More information on this year's event can be found at: https://community.smenet.org/currenttrendsinminingfinance/home.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned leading graphite projects and advanced battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

