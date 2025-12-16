Alaska Energy Metals Announces Issuance Of Shares For Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, December 15, 2025 - Alaska Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("Alaska Energy Metals" "AEMC," or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases of October 7, 2025 and October 9, 2025, it has issued a total of 6,921,087 common shares (the "Settlement Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Settlement Share to persons that have supplied services to the Company (the "Creditors") in settlement of debts owed by the Company to the Creditors in the total amount of $599,408.70 (the "Debt Settlements").

A total of 1,118,670 Settlement Shares were issued to Non-Arm's Length Parties (as that term is defined in TSXV policy 1.1 Interpretation) to settle debts in the total amount of $111,867.00.

The Settlement Shares were issued subject to prospectus exemptions available pursuant to Canadian securities law and are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 10, 2026.

The Debt Settlements were approved by the Company's Board of Directors, with the director who agreed to accept Settlement Shares in settlement of a portion of the amount owed by the Company to the director having abstained to the extent such approval related to the director's indebtedness, and did not require a formal valuation nor minority shareholder approval pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders In Special Transactions. The Company did not file a material change report concerning the Debt Settlements at least 21 days before the date of closing of the Debt Settlements as the Company wished to close the Debt Settlements and improve its statement of financial position as soon as practicable, which the Company deemed reasonable as closing could occur only after TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Debt Settlements had been received.

ABOUT ALASKA ENERGY METALS

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

