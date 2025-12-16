Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

ST HELIER, Dec. 16, 2025 - In accordance with Rule 29 of the AIM Rules for Companies ("the AIM Rules"), Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co ("Cantor") (the "ATM Sales Agreement"), as announced on December 17, 2024.
Name of company:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Name of scheme:
ATM Sales Agreement
Period of return:
From June 16, 2025 to December 16, 2025
Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme:
4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
Nil
Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
4,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares
Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:
Nil
Contact name and telephone number:
As below
Enquiries:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Mark Learmonth Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800 Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker) Adrian Hadden
Tel: +44 207 397 1965 Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Camarco, Financial PR (UK) Gordon Poole Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe) Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe) Lloyd Mlotshwa
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!