Rush Gold Completes Field Investigations and WorldView-3 Satellite Image Acquisition at Skylight and Legal Tender Properties

VANCOUVER, December 16, 2025 - Rush Gold Corp. ("Rush Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: RGN | FSE: B6H) is pleased to announce the completion of Phase 1 geologic reconnaissance and WolrdView-3 (WV-3) satellite alteration image acquisition at its Legal Tender and Skylight properties. The Legal Tender and Skylight properties are 3 kilometres apart, and both are located approximately 60 kilometers northwest of Tonopah, NV within the Royston Hills Republic Mining District, Nye County.

The Company's winter 2025 Royston Hills geologic reconnaissance, which was designed to advance gold and silver rock showings and ground truthing satellite hyperspectral anomalies, resulted in the collection of 124 surface rock grab samples. Rock samples have been submitted for gold fire assay, multi-element geochemical, and TerraSpec® analysis to ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an independent ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory. Assay results are expected early in the new year.

In addition, the Company confirms that it has received notice from its satellite provider Vantor Inc. and PhotoSat that a successful cloud-free image acquisition occurred on December 3, 2025. Full results of the alteration mineral mapping study area are expected in the coming days.



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 1: Exploration Crews at the historic Black Butte mine dumps on Legal Tender Property, November 25, 2025



Click Image To View Full Size

Image 2: Banded epithermal texture quartz veins from the historic Hyland Mine, Legal Tender Property, November 25, 2025

"The Company is pleased to have successfully completed its first ground sampling campaign in Nevada at its Legal Tender and Skylight properties. We look forward to reviewing assay results in the new year, in addition to the results of the satellite alteration mineral mapping study. The integration of surface rock geochemical and satellite alteration mapping is expected to assist in the identification of potential drill targets within both properties,"says Anthony Zelen, CEO of Rush Gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, who is a director of Rush Gold and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

About Rush Gold Corp.

Rush Gold is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on advancing its Skylight gold property, located in the Republic Mining District, Nye County, Nevada, in the USA.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Zelen, Director and Chief Executive Officer

T: (778) 388 5258

E: investors@rushgoldcorp.com

https://rushgoldcorp.com

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements about the timing and nature of expected assay and satellite mapping results, and the potential to identify drill targets. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

