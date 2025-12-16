Andina Copper Accelerates Exploration at Piuquenes, Argentina

16 December 2025 - Andina Copper Corp. ("Andina Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the comprehensive exploration program underway at the Company's Piuquenes porphyry copper-gold discovery in San Juan, Argentina.

This substantive 2025-26 exploration program comprising systematic surface geochemistry, multiple geophysical surveys, and targeted delineation drilling, is designed to significantly advance the Piuquenes Central and Piuquenes East discoveries, and to define and test other high-priority porphyry copper-gold targets across the Company's 2,500 ha land package immediately adjacent to Aldebaran Resources' PEA stage Altar porphyry copper-gold project.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Comprehensive exploration program in progress at Piuquenes:

Initial 3,000 m of diamond drilling commencing early January 2026 to test compelling new targets generated by surface exploration and geophysics and extensions of the Piuquenes East porphyry discovery (refer to 30 April 2025 News Release

Large-scale soil geochemistry program comprising 600 samples on a 100 m x 100 m grid (full property coverage).

Three complementary geophysical surveys currently being completed:

- Drone magnetics (full property coverage)

- Deep penetrating ground Magnetotellurics (MT) (full property coverage)

- Induced Polarization (IP) at Piuquenes East

President & CEO Joseph van den Elsen commented:

"Andina Copper is entering a catalyst rich period with strong, exploration driven news flow being generated across all three of our projects. The 2025-26 field season is well underway at Piuquenes, exploration is continuing at pace at Cobrasco, and follow-up exploration will shortly commence at Mantau. With significant concurrent programs running across our highly compelling project portfolio, 2026 promises to be an exciting time for Andina Copper shareholders".

Diamond Drilling (to commence January 2026)

Andina will commence a ~3,000 m diamond drilling program in the first week of January 2026, initially focused on expanding on last season's porphyry copper-gold discovery at Piuquenes East. Initial drilling will test a compelling parallel magnetic (MVI) geophysical anomaly (as shown in Figure 1) and extensions of mineralization approximately 200 m below the PIU06-2025 discovery hole intersection (refer to 30 April 2025 News Release):

Drilling is expected to continue through to April 2026.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1.Proposed follow-up diamond drill holes at Piuquenes East. Downhole Cu assays (ppm) in discovery hole PIU06-2025 and magnetic (MVI) geophysical responses define a compelling target.

Surface Geochemistry Program Underway

A large-scale soil geochemical sampling program is underway across the entire project area of >2,000 hectares, with approximately 600 soil samples being collected on a systematic 100 m × 100 m grid (refer to Figure 2). All samples will be analyzed by ALS laboratories for gold and multi-element geochemistry, with assay results expected in January 2026.

The program is designed to delineate Cu-Au and associated pathfinder element anomalies, particularly in areas of limited outcrop, and to improve geological interpretation across the broader project area.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Soil geochemistry sampling program at Piuquenes

Geophysical Survey Programs Underway

Three complementary geophysical programs are in progress to advance drill targeting across the project area (refer to Figure 3 and Figure 4).

A property-wide drone magnetic survey, comprising approximately 103-line km at 200 m line spacing, has been designed to define magnetic centres, demagnetised alteration zones and major structural controls. In parallel, a magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey consisting of 116 stations on a 400 m × 400 m grid is being conducted to a depth of investigation of up to 2,000 m, aimed at identifying deep conductive and resistive bodies associated with porphyry mineralization. Preliminary MT results are expected in January 2026.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Planned drone magnetic survey flight lines (RHS) and magnetotelluric (MT) station grid (LHS)

An induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey comprised of five lines totalling seven line kilometres is also underway across the Piuquenes East target area. This program is designed to test for extensions to previously intersected mineralization in PIU06-2025 (refer to 30 April 2025 News Release) as well as a parallel magnetics-MVI geophysical target. A follow-up IP geophysical program is planned for February 2026, guided by results from the soil geochemistry and drone magnetics surveys.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Proposed IP geophysical survey lines at priority drill targets at Piuquenes East and Piuquenes Central.

Strategic Objective

The Piuquenes Project is located immediately adjacent to Aldebaran Resources' Altar Project, a large copper-gold porphyry system in the Central Andes Miocene belt that hosts a multi-billion-tonne mineral resource (as reported in its most recent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) (refer to Aldebaran Resources 30 October 2025 News Release). The Central Andes Miocene belt also hosts several other major copper deposits including Los Azules (McEwen Mining), Los Pelambres (Antofagasta) and El Pachón (Glencore), within a well-endowed metallogenic corridor of San Juan Province, Argentina and neighbouring Chile (refer to Figure 5).

The integrated application of surface geochemistry (rock and soil data), drone magnetics, magnetotellurics (MT), induced polarisation (IP) and targeted diamond drilling is designed to systematically enhance understanding of the known porphyry targets (geology, alteration, mineralogy, structure and geotechnical parameters) delineate additional porphyry centres across the Piuquenes Project. This integrated approach will improve target definition, reduce geological risk and enable more rapid and effective drill testing of priority copper targets.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5. Regional setting of the Piuquenes Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, along the San Juan Central Andes porphyry belt, proximate to major copper deposits including Altar (Aldebaran Resources), Los Azules (McEwen Mining), El Pachón (Glencore) and Los Pelambres (Antofagasta plc).

