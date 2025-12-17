Evolve Royalties Debuts on the CSE With a Canadian Copper-Focused Royalty Portfolio and Significant Capital to Pursue Growth

Evolve commence trading on the CSE today, December 17, 2025 under the ticker symbol "EVR"

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 -- Evolve Royalties Ltd. (CSE: EVR) ("Evolve" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "EVR."

"Today marks an important milestone for Evolve as we begin trading on the CSE," said Joseph de la Plante, President & CEO of Evolve. "Over the past year, we have assembled a copper-focused royalty portfolio anchored by Highland Valley Copper and Copper Mountain-two of Canada's largest copper operations-and most recently McIlvenna Bay, which is expected to become Canada's next major copper producer. With immediate cash flow, a clear line of sight to meaningful growth, and the enhanced profile and access to capital that comes with a public listing, Evolve is well positioned to accelerate its acquisition strategy and deliver long-term value for shareholders."For more information about Evolve Royalties, please visit our website at www.evolveroyalties.com

About Evolve Royalties Ltd.

Evolve is a royalty company that strives to be one of the first to apply the royalty and streaming model to the next generation of strategic mines, moving early to secure premium assets and build value in the low-carbon and digital economy. Evolve's portfolio consists of a valuable package of royalties, including a net profit interest on Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper Operation in British Columbia, net smelter returns ("NSR") royalties on copper and on all other metals produced on a portion of the claims of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia, an NSR royalty on the Sal de Los Angeles Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, a net tonnage royalty on a portion of Foran Mining Corporation's McIlvenna Bay Project, including the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and the Tesla Zone, an NSR royalty on Foran Mining Corporation's Bigstone Deposit, and an NSR royalty on a portion of Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.'s Pine Bay Project, including the Rainbow Deposit, as well as various exploration stage royalties and production payment rights.

For further information please contact:

Joseph de la Plante

President and CEO

Evolve Royalties Ltd.

Tel: (514) 546-1070 Annie Dutil

CFO and Corporate Secretary

Evolve Royalties Ltd.

Tel: (514) 609-5389



