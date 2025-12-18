Doubleview Gold Corp Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Units

Vancouver, December 17, 2025 - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to approximately C$2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Proceeds of the Private Placement shall be used to fund the current exploration program The proceeds of the sale of the FT Units will be used for exploration work on its BC projects, particularly for the polymetallic Hat Project, located in northwestern BC. This work includes drilling, geological advisory and analytical services as well as other development work and other "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act")).The Private Placement will consist of: (i) up to 1,538,462 flow-through Units ("FT Units ") at a price of $1.30 per FT Unit for up to C$2,000,000.

Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "FT Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") (each of which qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation (a "Warrant Share") (on a non-"flow-through" basis) at an exercise price of $2.00 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined).

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies, all securities issued under this Offering will be subject to applicable resale restrictions under applicable securities laws and to the Exchange hold period of four-months and one day from the date of issuance. In connection with the Private placement, Doubleview may pay a finder's fees in accordance with the policies of the TSXV consisting of cash and/or finders shares..

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange

About Doubleview Gold Corp

A mineral resource exploration and development company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: A1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals-utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including without limitation: the size of the Private Placement and other statements concerning the Private Placement; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Private Placement; the renunciation to the purchasers of FT Shares and timing thereof; the tax treatment of the FT Shares and the Company's plans regarding exploring its mineral exploration properties; anticipated results of geophysical drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate funding on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278439