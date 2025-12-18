Orogen Royalties Reports Continued Exploration Success on Ermitaño Royalty AOI

VANCOUVER, December 18, 2025 - (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQB:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an exploration update on the Ermitaño gold mine forming part of the Santa Elena mine complex in Sonora Mexico, operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic"). 1 Orogen holds a cash-flowing 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the 167 square-kilometre Ermitaño concession.

Exploration Update Highlights

Exploration drilling at the Navidad area includes EWUG-25-078 grading 5.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 126 g/t silver over 8.0 metres and 4.88 g/t gold and 50 g/t silver over 4.6 metres (true width)

Resource conversion drilling at the Ermitano-Luna area includes hole EWUG-25-074 grading 5.04 g/t gold and 126 g/t silver over 5.4 metres (true width)

New drilling from at the Navidad vein area has extended gold and silver mineralization to over 1,200 metres on strike and 400 metres down dip

A material handling trade off study for Navidad has been completed and an internal scoping study is underway

Initiated processing plant expansion with throughput designed to increase from 3,200 to 3,500 tonnes per day ("tpd")

For additional information, please visit: https://www.firstmajestic.com/investors/news-releases/first-majestic-reports-continued-exploration-success-at-santa-elena-and-announces-senior-management-update

Orogen CEO, Paddy Nicol, commented, "The continued exploration success at Ermitaño demonstrates long term upside on the company's cash-flowing 2% NSR royalty and a sustainable future for Orogen. We look to First Majestic's 2025 resource statement, particularly the upgrading of the Luna Resource, and are encouraged by their continued investment in the processing plant and other infrastructure."

About the Ermitaño Concessions

Orogen holds a royalty interest on the approximately 167 square-kilometre Ermitaño mining concession, located in Sonora, Mexico. Ermitaño is contiguous with the Santa Elena mining claims both of which are owned and operated by First Majestic. (Figure 1). Orogen's area of interest contains the producing Ermitaño deposit, the Luna and Aitana veins, and the recently discovered Navidad/Winter vein systems.

First Majestic's exploration program in 2025 focused on drilling the Navidad targets, resource conversion drilling at the Luna area, and the Santo Niño vein (not covered by Orogen's royalty AOI). Preliminary mine planning studies for Navidad and Santo Niño are also underway.1

Figure 1: Santa Elena District Map (Plan View) Highlighting the main target area. Modified from First Majestic1 to display approximate outline of the Ermitaño Concession.

Exploration Update Navidad

First Majestic completed eight drill holes totaling 10,161 metres from the Navidad Target which consists of the Navidad and Winter Veins.1 Highlight intercepts (Table 1) extended mineralization east from the previously announced Inferred Resource (Figure 3 and 4).2 Mineralization has now been traced for 1,200 metres on strike and 400 metres down dip in the combined structures with true thickness of mineralization averaging three to four metres. Mineralization remains open in multiple directions.

An internal scoping-level study suggests access to the Navidad Vein is via an approximately three-kilometre underground ramp with a portal adjacent to the Santa Elena processing plant.1 Metallurgical testing has indicated the ore from Navidad is compatible with the existing processing plant infrastructure.

Table 1: Highlight Gold and Silver Intercepts from Drill Holes at the Navidad Target1

Drillhole ID Target From

(m) To

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) EWUG-25-078 Winter Vein 710.5 721.8 8 5.8 126 EWUG-25-052 Winter Vein 766 776.9 7.7 5.53 67 EWUG-25-078 Navidad Vein 1,045.1 1,054.3 4.6 4.88 50 EWUG-25-052 Stockwork 1,165.4 1,176.5 5.6 1.3 54

*For full drill results QAQC procedures and notes refer to: https://www.firstmajestic.com/investors/news-releases/first-majestic-reports-continued-exploration-success-at-santa-elena-and-announces-senior-management-update

Figure 2: Winter Vein Long Section Looking Northwest displaying highlight holes from 2025 drill program. Taken from First Majestic

Figure 3: Navidad Vein Long Section Looking Northwest displaying highlight holes from 2025 drill program. Taken from First Majestic

Exploration Update Luna

The 33-hole 11,190 metre Inferred to Indicated Resource conversion drill program at the Luna Zone returned widths and grades (Table 2) consistent with previous modelling.1 Drilling also refined the geological understanding of veins in the Luna area indicating that the northwest trending Aitana vein truncates the eastern extension of the Ermitaño zone (Figure 1 and 4).1

Figure 4: Ermitano and Luna Long Section (Looking North) displaying significant intercepts from 2025 drilling. Taken from First Majestic

Table 2: Highlight Gold and Silver Intercepts from Drill Holes at the Luna Target1

Drillhole ID Target From

(m) To

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) EWUG-25-074 Aitana Vein 1 205.2 213.7 5.4 5.04 126 EW-25-397 Aitana Vein 362.2 375 9.1 2.63 67 EW-25-393 Vein 392.5 405.4 9.9 2.39 50 EW-25-399 Aitana Vein 312.9 323.9 9.6 3.04 54 EWUG-25-073 Aitana Vein 1 284.8 296.9 6.1 1.96 57

*For full drill results QAQC procedures and notes refer to: https://www.firstmajestic.com/investors/news-releases/first-majestic-reports-continued-exploration-success-at-santa-elena-and-announces-senior-management-update

Qualified Person Statement

Certain technical disclosure in this release, including the details of the Drillhole intercepts, is a summary of previously released information, and the Company is relying on the interpretation provided by the relevant company. Additional information can be found on the links in the footnotes or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Full details of QAQC, thickness calculations and notes on the intercepts can be found in First Majestic's disclosure: https://www.firstmajestic.com/investors/news-releases/first-majestic-reports-continued-exploration-success-at-santa-elena-and-announces-senior-management-update

All new technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by joint venture partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

https://www.firstmajestic.com/investors/news-releases/first-majestic-reports-continued-exploration-success-at-santa-elena-and-announces-senior-management-update https://orogenroyalties.com/news-releases/orogen-royalties-announces-mineral-resource-and-reserve-update-on-producing-ermitano-royalty-including-initial-inferred/

