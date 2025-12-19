Roxmore Resources Begins Trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States

TORONTO, December 19, 2025 - Roxmore Resources Inc. (formerly, Axcap Ventures Inc.) (CSE:RM)(OTCQX:GARLF) ("Roxmore") is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol 'GARLF'. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Along with trading on OTCQX, common shares of Roxmore will continue to trade on the CSE.

About Roxmore Resources Inc.

Roxmore is focused on developing its flagship, Converse Gold Project, the largest undeveloped gold deposit not owned by a major mining company in Nevada, USA. The Converse Gold Project is located within the prolific Battle Mountain trend containing 5.57Moz Au of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and 0.42Moz Au Inferred Mineral Resources (238mt at 0.539g/t Au for 4.13Moz Measured Mineral Resources; 92mt at 0.487g/t Au for 1.44Moz Indicated, 25mt at 0.528g/t Au for 0.42Moz Inferred Mineral Resources). With decades of expertise in Nevada and globally, our Board and management are focused on unlocking the potential of this project. For further details please refer to our technical report entitled "Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Update, Converse Property, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA" dated effective February 13, 2025 (the "Technical Report"), which is available on our website at www.roxmoreresources.com and on our SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

Vance Spalding, P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release related to Roxmore. Mr. McLaughlin is an officer of Roxmore and therefore not independent pursuant to NI 43-101.

For further information please contact:

John Dorward

Chief Executive Officer

JDorward@roxmoreresources.com

Tel: + 1 905-961-4727

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward- looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Converse Gold Project, including the mineral resource estimates contained herein and the development thereof.Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Roxmore, including expectations and assumptions concerning Roxmore. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Roxmore. Please refer to Roxmore's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for further details on risks and assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements contained herein, including, but not limited to, the Technical Report. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of Roxmore at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, Roxmore does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Roxmore Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire