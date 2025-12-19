Infinitum Announces Closing of Kenadyr Transaction

VANCOUVER, December 19, 2025 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) ("Infinitum" or the "Company") is pleased to advise it has closed the previously announced sale of Exploraciones Margarita, S.A. de C.V. to Kenadyr Metals Corp. (now, Algo Grande Copper Corp. - "Algo Grande").

As announced on June 20, 2025 and September 19, 2025, the Company had agreed to sell to Algo Grande all of its shares in the capital of Exploraciones Margarita, S.A. de C.V. ("EM"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infinitum and a corporation existing under the laws of Mexico, which holds an 80% interest in the "Adelita Project" located in the States of Sonora and Sinaloa, Mexico.

Following receipt of conditional TSX Venture Exchange approvals, and the approval of the Company's shareholder obtained at the Company's AGM held September 18, 2025, the transaction was closed on December 18, 2025. Under the terms of the transaction, Algo Grande acquired EM in exchange for:

$100,000 in cash; and

1,842,719 shares of Algo Grande, which are subject to voluntary resale restrictions with releases occurring over a period of 18 months.

Infinitum will also receive a post-closing payment of an additional 901,600 shares in connection with the completion of a financing undertaken by Algo Grande in conjunction with the transaction.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alex Gostevskikh

Chief Executive Officer

info@infinitumcopper.com

(888) 455-7620

