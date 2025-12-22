Rush Gold Provides 2025 Year-End Update and 2026 Outlook

VANCOUVER, December 22, 2025 - Rush Gold Corp. ("Rush Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: RGN | FSE: B6H) is pleased to provide a year-end corporate update outlining key operational, financial, and exploration milestones achieved in 2025 and its exploration strategy for 2026.

Rush Gold completed its listing in June 2025 with a $450,000 financing at $0.10 per share. Since listing, the Company has executed a series of milestones that advanced its asset portfolio and market presence, supported by progress at the Skylight Gold Property, the acquisition of the Legal Tender Silver Property, and disciplined capital deployment across a methodical exploration program.

Over the final six months of 2025, the Company experienced a share price appreciation of more than 100%.

Rush Gold had entered into an option agreement with Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNG) to acquire a 100% interest in the Legal Tender Property, a historic silver-gold project located 62 km northwest of Tonopah, Nevada. The property is situated approximately 3 km north of Rush Gold's Skylight Project and covers much of the Republic Mining District, a past-producing silver-gold epithermal camp active in the early 1900s. Historic workings on the property include the Farris, Hyland, and Black Butte mines, along with multiple shafts and adits, providing Rush Gold with strategically located exploration ground aligned with its district-scale Nevada strategy.

Silver and gold mineralization at Legal Tender has been identified in vein faults, veins, and breccia bodies along two main structural trends, with historic sampling by Silver Range reporting assays of including 1,875 g/t silver and 4.94 g/t gold from selective grab samples1. Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization on the property. Under the option agreement, Rush Gold may earn a 100% interest by making staged cash payments totaling US$200,000 and completing 1,000 metres of drilling over four years. Silver Range will retain a 2.5% NSR royalty, reducible to 1.0% through a buyback, and a resource payment of US$4 per ounce of gold or gold-equivalent on any Measured and Indicated Resources defined on the property.

On September 12, 2025, Rush Gold announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,500,000 units at $0.10 per unit, which was subsequently increased to up to 5,000,000 units. Each unit consisted of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.20 per share for 24 months. The private placement closed on or about September 30, 2025. Net proceeds are being used for general working capital and exploration on the Company's Nevada mineral properties.

On November 25th Rush Gold announced it had mobilized geological field crews and commenced WorldView-3 (WV-3) satellite imagery acquisition at its Legal Tender and Skylight properties. The program aims to enhance geological understanding by evaluating existing gold and silver geochemical anomalies and ground-truthing recently identified satellite anomalies interpreted as the alteration footprint of a low-sulphidation gold-silver epithermal system.

To close out the year, Rush Gold announced completion of its Phase 1 geologic reconnaissance and WorldView-3 (WV-3) satellite alteration imaging at its Legal Tender and Skylight properties. The winter 2025 Royston Hills field program focused on advancing gold and silver rock showings and validating satellite hyperspectral anomalies, resulting in the collection of 124 surface rock grab samples now submitted to ALS Global, an independent ISO-accredited laboratory in Vancouver, for gold fire assay, multi-element geochemical, and TerraSpec® analysis, with results expected early in the new year. The Company confirmed successful acquisition of cloud-free satellite imagery on December 3, 2025, with full alteration mineral mapping study results pending.

The Company expects continued news flow in 2026. The results of Phase 1 rocks geochemical sampling are expected early in the new year. Rock sample assays will be integrated with the results of the high-resolution satellite hyperspectral alteration mineral mapping study to advance and prioritize targets within the properties for further exploration.

The Company is well positioned for its 2026 exploration programs and remains focused on advancing its gold- and silver-focused portfolio.

Investor relations support

The company has engaged Hillside Media & Consulting Inc., a Penticton-based, arm's-length media firm, to provide on-line marketing content for the company for marketing activities taking place on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, 2025. The services provided by Hillside will include digital media management, marketing strategy development, advertising initiatives, and awareness campaigns. The company has paid Hillside a one-time fee of $20,000 for these services. Compensation payable to Hillside does not include any securities of the company. Hillside can be contacted at 474 Main St., Penticton, B.C., V2A 5C5, Canada, or care of Stephen Giberson, chief executive officer, at 1-250-485-3615 or hillsideconsultingmedia@gmail.com.

The company has also engaged Capital Growth Media FZCO, an arm's-length media firm, to provide on-line marketing content for the company for marketing activities taking place on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23, 2025. The company has paid Capital Growth a one-time fee of $3,500 (U.S.) for these services. Compensation payable to Capital Growth does not include any securities of the company. Capital Growth can be contacted at Etihad Airways Centre, fifth floor, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, or care of Jad Touma, president, at 97-158-595-5600 or Capital.grth@gmail.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, who is a director of Rush Gold Corp. and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data, which included a review of the sampling, analytical and test methods underlying the data, information and opinions disclosed herein.

About Rush Gold Corp.

Rush Gold is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on advancing its Skylight gold property, located in the Republic Mining District, Nye County, Nevada, in the USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements respecting the Company's exploration strategy for 2026, the use of proceeds from its private placement, the expected timing of exploration results from its Legal Tender and Skylight properties, the integration of data to advance and prioritize exploration targets, and expectations for continued news flow in 2026. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

