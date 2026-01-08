Northern Lights Resources Highlights Gold and Silver United States Portfolio

Vancouver - Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE: NLR) (OTC: NLRCF), is pleased to provide an update on its United States Assets portfolio, highlighting a strategic royalty interest in Nevada and its 100%-owned flagship gold project in Arizona.

Medicine Springs Project - 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) Royalty

Northern Lights holds a 1% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty on the Medicine Springs Project, located in the Ruby Mountain Valley of northeastern Nevada. The project is currently optioned and operated by Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG), a well-established gold producer.

Historical exploration and drilling by previous operators have identified potential for silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold mineralization, hosted in multiple mineralization styles including carbonate replacement deposits (CRD), porphyry, and skarn systems.

The Company views its NSR interest at Medicine Springs as a strategic, non-dilutive asset that provides long term optionality and leverage to potential future development or transaction activity, while allowing Northern Lights to maintain focus and capital discipline on its core exploration portfolio. Management believes the royalty represents meaningful embedded value and aligns with the Company's strategy of retaining upside exposure to high quality assets without ongoing capital commitments.

Secret Pass Gold Project - 100% Owned

Secret Pass, located in the historic Oatman-Katherine gold district of northwestern Arizona, a cornerstone asset for Northern Lights. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, year round access, and a prolific regional setting that has produced several million ounces of gold historically.

Building on prior drilling, surface sampling, and geophysical work, the Company plans to advance Secret Pass in 2026 through a focused, technically driven exploration program. The historic voluminous data set afforded us a rapid, low-cost entry into what is clearly showing as a high-grade camp. Planned work is expected to include:

•A comprehensive review and integration of historical geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets

•Refinement of the geological model to accelerate the development cycle and optimize drill targeting; and

•A full updated recompilation led by Steve McMullan a PDAC award-winning geologist.

With elevated gold prices driving renewed activity in the district, including the restart of nearby mines previously on care and maintenance, the Company believes Secret Pass offers significant discovery potential and remains underexplored relative to the scale of the mineralizing system. Northern Lights believes the project provides a strong springboard for value creation through the application of modern exploration techniques.

Looking Ahead

As the Company moves into 2026, Northern Lights intends to maintain a disciplined exploration approach while advancing projects with the greatest potential to create shareholder value. The combination of direct exploration upside at Secret Pass and non-dilutive optionality through the Medicine Springs NSR royalty positions the Company with multiple avenues for value creation.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For Further Information

Luka Capin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 647 625 8669

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company advancing three key projects: the Horetzky Copper Project, located in the Babine Porphyry belt of central British Columbia, the Pup Copper Project in the Yukon and the 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona. Northern Lights also holds a 1% NSR royalty on the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada optioned and operated by Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and on the OTC under the ticker "NLRCF". This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future exploration activities and corporate plans. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "will" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration activities, changes in market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.