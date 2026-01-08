Bronco Announces Increase to Previously Announced Financing

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

January 8 - Bronco Resources Corp. (TSX-V:BRON) ("Bronco" or the "Company"), announces it has increased the previously announced Financing (see new releases of December 23, 2025, December 29, 2025 and December 31, 2025 ) wherein the Company has increased the non flow-through unit portion to include up to 2,800,000 units of the Company (the "NFT Units") at a price of $0.05 per NFT Unit (the "Final Tranche") for gross proceeds of up to $140,000 (the "NFT Proceeds").

Each NFT Unit will consists of one common share and one-half of one non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant") with each Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years following the closing of the Final Tranche.

The NFT Proceeds will be used by the Company for general working capital and administrative purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees of 5% cash and 5% finders warrants ("Finder Warrant") on the Final Tranche. Each Finder Warrant will be non-transferable and will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 for two years following closing of the Final Tranche on the same terms as the Warrants described hereinabove.

All securities issued pursuant to the Final Tranche are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from date of issuance. The Financing remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Bronco

Bronco Resources Corp. is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a Board of Directors seasoned in the mineral exploration industry and having extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying, acquiring, and advancing prospective and under-explored gold properties worldwide.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BRONCO

"Corbin Stewart"

Corbin Stewart, President and CEO

For additional information visit Bronco's website at https:// www.broncoresources.com

or contact:

Bronco Resources Corp.

Corbin Stewart

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: (236-763-6827)

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "intends", "proposed", "believes", "continues", "plans", "expects" or similar expressions (or the negative and grammatical variations of any of these terms). Forward-looking Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the intended use of net proceeds from the Financing; the Company's resource properties and future capital requirements; and the Company's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. Although Bronco's management considers these beliefs and assumptions reasonable based on currently available information, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking Statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, and important factors, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: uncertainties related to the Company's ability to access investors for the Financing; the timeliness and success of regulatory approvals; fluctuations in copper and other commodity prices; uncertainties inherent in the exploration of mineral properties; risks associated with general economic conditions; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; currency and interest rate fluctuations; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements as there can be no assurances that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Bronco to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.