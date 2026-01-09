Bocana Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update to Various Projects Currently Underway

CALGARY, January 9, 2026 - Bocana Resources Corp. (TSXV:BOCA)(Frankfurt:VC1) ("Bocana" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its current activities with our funding/tokenization platform partner Arizore Ltd. ("Arizore") and a brief update on the Arizona and Colorado projects.

The joint venture between Bocana and Arizore (the "Joint Venture") continues to progress as Arizore advances the development of its reserve and ledger architecture, which is intended to house verified in-ground and delivered assets. The platform (the "Platform") is currently in its chain completion and registration phase, with development focused on finalizing the underlying blockchain and reserve reporting infrastructure.

The strategic partnership, focused on the precious metals market, intends to develop a tokenization platform designed to bridge the worlds of digital finance and verified precious metals. The Platform is intended to allow independent mining operators and owners of precious metals to securitize their verified assets into liquid capital, subject to applicable securities laws and regulatory approvals, thus potentially enabling mine growth without dilution, while reinforcing the asset reserves and valuation behind each token.

The partnership combines Bocana's mining and exploration expertise with Arizore's blockchain and asset-tokenization technology to create an open, transparent, asset-backed ecosystem for precious metals and other critical minerals.

Built to unlock liquidity from verified in-ground and delivered resources, the Platform, subject to all required regulatory approvals, including securities law compliance, intends to enable investors and institutions to gain exposure to tangible mineral reserves through digital tokens, each designed to be underpinned by real-world geological verification in accordance with NI 43-101 and institutional-grade transparency.

In parallel with these developments, Arizore is engaging with a range of strategic and financing partners as part of its broader Platform build-out, including initiatives aligned with responsible resource development and emissions reduction frameworks within the precious metals sector. A preliminary launch of the Platform is anticipated by the end of January 2026. Further updates will be provided as technical, regulatory, and partnership milestones are achieved.

"Together, we're combining the trust and credibility of traditional mining with the scalability and accessibility of blockchain," said Tim Turner, CEO, Bocana. "This represents a significant evolution in how value from physical resources can be realized."

"The partnership with Bocana marks an important milestone for Arizore," said John Smith, Director of Arizore. "We're creating an entirely new framework that merges tangible reserves with digital liquidity, a model we believe will define the next generation of asset-backed finance."

The foregoing matters are subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals, including but not limited to approvals from securities regulators, the TSX Venture Exchange, and any applicable cryptocurrency or digital asset regulators, compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including securities laws, anti-money laundering legislation, and cryptocurrency regulations, and satisfaction of all conditions precedent.

In Arizona, the recently cored samples and portions of previously cored samples have been analyzed by several accredited independent laboratories, and the labs previously used by the local geologists, for various assay analyses, and subsequently, several additional samples have been submitted for assay testing.

The previously announced letter of intent with Venture Gold Corp., based in Colorado, has lapsed. Bocana's management and Venture Gold's management are continuing discussions regarding a potential transaction, however there can be no assurance that any agreement will be reached or that any transaction will be completed.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

About Bocana Resources Corp.

Bocana is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Bocana, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Huiracocha International Service SRL, holds a 100% working interest in the mineral properties known as the Escala area concessions located in the Department of Potosi, Sud Lipez Province, Bolivia, as awarded by Comibol.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "approximately", "planning", "projected", "anticipate", and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bocana, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but without limitation, statements pertaining to the (i) completion of the acquisitions including Bocana's ability to obtain financing and the necessary approvals, including regulatory approvals for the acquisitions, (ii) the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, (iii) the estimates of potential quantity, grade, and metal and mineral content at the claims, (iv) Bocana's assessment of the reliability and relevance of the historical drill results, (v) the results of the due diligence investigations, (vi) the ability of Bocana to operate the exploration and development programs for the claims; (vii) the development and implementation of the tokenization platform; (viii) the completion of assay analysis and the reliability of results; (ix) the finalization of any revised joint venture arrangements with Arizore Ltd.; (x) risks associated with cryptocurrency and tokenization technologies, including regulatory uncertainty; (xi) the ability to obtain all necessary securities regulatory approvals for the tokenization platform and any token offerings; (xii) market acceptance and liquidity of any tokens issued; (xiii) the ability to comply with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer requirements; (xiv) technological risks associated with blockchain platforms; (xv) the risk that the Platform may never be successfully launched or commercialized; (xvi) the outcome of ongoing discussions with Venture Gold Corp. and LP Associates, LLC, including the risk that no definitive agreement or agreements may be reached or that any proposed transaction may not be completed; and (xvii) the impact on Bocana's business and operations if the potential transaction with Venture Gold Corp. or LP Associates, LLC are not completed. All statements included herein involve various risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances beyond Bocana's control.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by several material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the parties, including expectations and assumptions concerning (i) the sellers; (ii) the transactions; (iii) the ability of the Parties to negotiate and enter into the definitive agreement on satisfactory terms as proposed, (iv) the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals (as applicable), including the approval of the TSXV, (v) if the definitive agreement is entered into, the satisfaction of other closing conditions in accordance with the terms of the definitive agreement, (vi) the ability of the Parties (as applicable) to complete the required financing and/or the transaction on the terms previously outlined (or at all); (vii) the completion of satisfactory due diligence of the claims; (viii) the successful development and regulatory compliance of tokenization platforms; (ix) market acceptance of tokenized precious metals; (x) the finalization of joint venture agreements with Arizore Ltd.; (xi) the accuracy and reliability of assay results and historical data; (xii) regulatory developments affecting cryptocurrency and digital asset offerings in Canada and other jurisdictions; (xiii) the successful negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement with Venture Gold Corp. following the lapse of the letter of intent; (xiv) the ability to agree on satisfactory terms for any transaction with Venture Gold Corp.; and (xv) the continuation of productive discussions between Bocana's management and Venture Gold's management; and (xvi) the successful negotiation and completion of a definitive agreement with LP Associates, LLC. Although Bocana has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

