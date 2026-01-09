Gold Reserve Announces Stock Option Grants

Gold Reserve Ltd. (TSX.V: GRZ) (BSX: GRZ.BH) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,525,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and certain key consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of US$3.64 per share. The Options were issued pursuant to the Company's 2012 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, and in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

The Company also announced that effective January 8, 2026, Sai Ahmed has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Mackenzie Clark has been appointed as Chief Legal Officer of the Company.

