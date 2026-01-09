Antimony Resources Corp. Reports More Massive Antimony-Bearing Stibnite of 8.48% Sb over 3.0 m and 2.07% Sb over 27.05 m

Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to present the latest set of High-Grade antimony (Sb) assays from the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada. Assays for Drill Holes BH-25-17 to BH-25-22 are presented.

ATMY completed 5,000 meters of additional drilling during the fall Phase Two program to bring the total drilling completed by ATMY in 2025 to over 8,000 meters in 34 drill holes. The mineralization has been traced over 700 meters and followed to a depth of at least 400 meters.

Highlights from Latest Drilling

High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb) mineralization continues to be intersected in the drilling completed in the fall of 2025.

Multiple zones of antimony-bearing stibnite (Sb) mineralization were encountered in five of the six holes reported.

Drill Hole BH-25-22 has 6 individual zones of antimony mineralization.

High-grades and wide intersections are seen; up to 2.07% Sb over 27.05 meters and 2.75% Sb over 18.35 meters.

High-grade values include 4.4% Sb over 8.6 meters (m), 11.4 %Sb over 1.65 m, and 8.48 % Sb over 3.0 m. The overall average grade of mineralization appears to be in the order of 4% to 5% Sb.

Highest values of the grade times thickness to date (%Sb*m) = 55.99 and 50.46.

The mineralization appears to be averaging greater than 4.5 meters in thickness.

The results are summarized in the table below.

Summary BH-25-17 to BH-25-22 BH-25-17 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Assay (%Sb) %Sb*m Intersections 104.00 131.05 27.05 2.07 55.99 including 104.00 112.60 8.60 4.40 37.84 and 117.30 124.75 7.45 1.40 10.43 and 127.00 131.05 4.05 0.52 2.11











BH-25-18 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Assay (%Sb) %Sb*m Intersections 110.00 120.65 10.65 3.75 39.94 and 184.30 189.89 5.59 5.90 32.98 and 203.00 205.35 2.35 5.25 12.34











BH-25-19 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Assay (%Sb) %Sb*m Intersections 186.25 204.60 18.35 2.75 50.46 including 186.25 191.40 5.15 5.98 30.80 and 199.60 204.60 5.00 3.52 17.60 and 209.45 212.70 3.25 2.01 6.52 BH-25-20









Hole Abandoned

short of target









BH-25-21 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Assay (%Sb) %Sb*m Intersections 259.30 263.95 4.65 0.54 2.51 BH-25-22 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Assay (%Sb) %Sb*m Intersections 107.30 113.30 6.00 3.42 20.52 Including 107.30 110.30 3.00 8.48 25.44 and 119.70 124.60 4.90 0.55 2.70 and 163.75 169.60 5.85 3.63 21.24 Including 164.85 166.50 1.65 11.74 19.37 and 169.60 173.35 3.75 0.44 1.65 and 181.90 183.75 1.85 3.81 7.05

Note: the thickness reported in this table are drill intersected thicknesses. The true thickness of mineralization is calculated to be approximately 75% of the intersected thickness.

The 2025 Drilling programs drilling completed a total of 8150 meters in 34 drillholes. High-grade antimony-bearing stibnite was intersected in between 75% and 80% of the drill holes. With high-grade values including 4.4% Sb over 8.6 meters (m), 11.4 %Sb over 1.65 m, and 8.48 % Sb over 3.0m. The overall average grade of mineralization appears to be in the order of 4% to 5% Sb.

The antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization in the Main Zone has been outlined in surface outcroppings and drilling. As a result of the 2025 Drilling Program, the Main Zone has been extended to a length of over 700 meters, and the depth has been confirmed to at least 400 meters by recent drilling.

The location of the drill holes from the 2025 Drilling Program are shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Bald Hill Antimony Areas of Mineralization. Phase Two Drilling Locations. Note Drill Holes BH-25-17 to BH-25 22 Reported.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/279853_1d831c0ce4e24b9d_002full.jpg

The mineralization encountered at Bald Hill consists of massive to semi-massive antimony-bearing stibnite, quartz-veins and stibnite bearing breccia. The breccia contains fragments of the enclosing rocks - metasediments and metavolcanics.

On surface the vein/breccia system of the Main Zone strikes NNW-SSE and dips vertically to steeply to the southwest. The South Zone strikes more northwesterly (NW-SE). The direction of the newly discovered West Zone has not been positively determined.

Completion of a 3-D Model of the Main Zone appears to suggest the presence of at least four zones of high-grade antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization, and recent drilling has suggested that some of these zones may be contiguous. Updated modeling will be completed once all assays and drill logs for the current drilling program have been received.

The regional rock units in the area strike to the northeast while the stibnite-bearing breccia zone trends northwest resulting in situations where the stibnite-bearing structures cut across the surrounding units at a very oblique angle. Changes in the nature of the breccia zone and mineralization are noted as the zone crosses different rock units, but this has not been systematically evaluated. Mineralization is accompanied by alteration consisting of sericite, quartz and carbonate in the surrounding rock units.

Figure 2: Cross Section of Mineralization on Left and Surface traces on Right. Note multiple Zones of Breccia have been identified in the 3-D Model and in drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/279853_1d831c0ce4e24b9d_003full.jpg

Bald Hill South

The Bald Hill South Zone where recent trenching was completed is located within a two-kilometer-long antimony in soil anomaly (Figure 3). While mineralization has been identified at the northwest end (The Main Zone) and the southeast end of this trend (Bald Hill South) the area covered by the remainder of the anomaly has not been explored in detail.

The 2025 program included trenching and mapping along this anomaly which identified the probable source of soil anomaly. Massive antimony-bearing stibnite was identified over a 150 meter long NW-trending zone during trenching in the southern part of area. The orientation and nature of this zone suggests that it is separate from but parallel to the mineralized Main Zone.

Figure 3: Trace Of the Antimony in Soil Anomaly. Note the Drilling at the NW end of the anomaly in the Main Zone and trenching in the southeastern end have identified stibnite mineralization but that the remainder of the anomaly is poorly explored. Trenching in 2025 exposed mineralization in the extreme south end of the anomaly.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/279853_1d831c0ce4e24b9d_004full.jpg

Work to establish access on the west side of the Main Zone uncovered a new zone of massive to semi-massive stibnite (Marcus Zone) This is an entirely new area of mineralization which was identified as the snow fell! It will be the focus of further exploration.

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp., stated: "Our 2025 exploration program at Bald Hill has been very successful and the results are exciting. Drilling at Bald Hill in 2025 totaled over 8,000 meters, bringing the total drilling to date on the property to over 13,800 meters of drilling. Part of the recent program was guided by a 3-D Model which will be updated with the new information from the second phase of drilling. Our drilling extended the Main Zone by over 100 meters to the southeast and northwest and to a depth of at least 400 meters, significantly expanding the potential of the deposit. The presence of multiple and thick zones of antimony-bearing stibnite encountered in recent drilling will be important factors in the ultimate resource calculation.

"In 2006 we will continue to drill to delineate the mineralized zone. The program is budgeted to include 10,000 meters of drilling with three drills and because of our recently closed financing is fully funded.

"During 2026, we will be working with consultants to discuss the appropriate drill density, continuity etc. for resource calculations later in 2026 or early 2027. This consultation will also develop a roadmap to Permitting including an Environmental Assessment. This work has already begun.

"We are very excited by our new discoveries on the property. The trenching on the South Zone has identified stibnite bearing boulders and stibnite in outcrop in this area over 150 meters. The discovery of the West Zone (Marcus Zone) was accomplished by our field crew as the snow was starting to fly and will be an exciting target for further trenching as soon as the snow clears. They can't wait to get back into the field!"

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights from Exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick.

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 700 m. long.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony ( 80,000 to 106,000 tonnes of contained antimony) 1 - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

- Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. Potential to expand based on additional known targets and additional claims added to the property.

(1) NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Sampling Procedures - Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical services were provided by Actlabs, which is an independent, CALA- and SCC-accredited analytical services firm registered to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standard. NQ drill core samples were logged and split in half with a diamond core saw. Half-core samples were securely stored at the core logging facility until being delivered to Actlabs Fredericton lab by staff of ATMY. Samples were crushed (< 7 kg) up to 90% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split to 250 g and pulverized by mild steel to 95% passing 105μm (150 mesh). Samples splits underwent a 4-acid near total digestion followed by a multi-element analysis, including base metals, using an ICP method for 35 elements. Result over the detection limits were rerun using assay techniques.

Antimony Resources conducted a comprehensive QA/QC program for the analysis comprising approximately 20% for each batch including: one sample of certified reference material, one sample duplicate of split core, one pulp duplicate taken at the lab and one blank sample for each batch of 25 samples.

The Laboratory also completed QA/QC procedures including duplicates, method blanks and standards. An additional 13% QA/QC was performed as part of the instrumental analysis to ensure quality in the areas of instrumental drift.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

www.antimonyresources.com