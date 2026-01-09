Melkior Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

January 9 - Melkior Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MKR) ("Melkior" or the "Company") announces that it had received a cease trade order from the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on January 6, 2026 for its delay in filing its audited financial statements, MD&A and related certifications for its financial year ended August 31, 2025 (the "FYE Filings"). The Company made its FYE Filings on January 7, 2026 and on January 8, 2026, the BCSC revoked the cease trade order.

Trading of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") is pending completion of the TSXV's reinstatement review process. The Company is working expeditiously to conclude this review as soon as possible.

About Melkior Resources

Melkior Resources Inc. is an exploration-stage resource company operating in world-class mining jurisdictions across Quebec and Ontario. The company is dedicated to advancing a portfolio of high-potential mineral properties with a primary focus on gold exploration.

Melkior's flagship projects include the Carscallen Project, the Beschefer East Project, the Genex Project and the Val-d'Or Project. These projects are strategically located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, known for hosting significant gold and base metal deposits.

