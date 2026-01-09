Infinitum Announces Sale of Additional Interest in Hot Breccia

VANCOUVER - January 9 2026 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI, ) ("Infinitum " or the "Company") is pleased to announce pursuant to a mineral property sub-option agreement dated January 28, 2023, Infinitum granted Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia property in Arizona. Infinitum announces that Prismo has agreed to acquire 80% of Infinitum's remaining interest in the property in exchange for C$185,000 and Prismo assuming all remaining obligations under the underlying option agreement with the property owner. Infinitum's remaining 5% interest in the property will be subject to assignment to Prismo under certain circumstances.

This transaction demonstrates Infinitum's growth strategy to dispose of non-core assets and focus on acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

Infinitum intends to use the proceeds from the sale for general working capital purposes and to investigate new opportunities.

About Infinitum Copper

Infinitum Copper Corp is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing near-term copper projects in the Americas. With an experienced team and strategic advisors, the Company is pursuing a disciplined growth strategy centered on the discovery, acquisition, and responsible development of scalable copper assets to create long-term shareholder value.

