Germanium Mining Corp. Begins Remote Sensing Work On Its Lac Du Km 35 Property In Chibougamau Area, Quebec

VANCOUVER - Germanium Mining Corp. ("GERMANIUM MINING" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: GMC; OTCQB: EMSKF; FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce that it has commenced remote sensing work on its Lac Du Km 35 Property, located in the Chibougamau area, Quebec.

Description of the Lac du Km 35 Property Regional Setting

The Property comprises the prominent Faribault Shear Zone ("FSZ"), oriented east-southeast, and located towards the eastern part of the Property. The FSZ dips to the south-southwest and ends at the Grenville Front which extends southwest-northeast for several hundreds of kilometres. The FSZ is a key structural feature that may connect with other permeable zones at depth, acting as a preferential conduit for hydrothermal fluids.

Discovered by government geologists in 1998 and never followed up, the Laganière germanium showing consists of a peridotite outcrop within the Laganière gneissic Complex that comprises amphibolites and hornblende and biotite gneisses. The Laganière showing returned a value of 0.02% (186 ppm) germanium. These results are considered historical in nature. A qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify these historical results, and the Company is not treating these historical results as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The Laganière germanium showing lies beside the main lumber road and immediately adjacent to the south to a cluster of electromagnetic anomalies of roughly 400 m x 400 m in size that were never tested. The Laganière germanium showing is also 450 m northeast of the FSZ, 800 m from the southern margin of the Duberger felsic pluton and approximately 2 km to the west of the Grenville Front. The area between the FSZ and the Laganière Germanium showing, including the never tested cluster of electromagnetic anomalies, will be the main focus of GMC.

Satellite Imagery Study

The remote sensing work is expected to be completed by end of February 2026 and will consist of outlining potential faults, shear zones and related secondary structural features that may be associated with germanium mineralization.

The Company intends to complete a satellite imagery study using ESA (European Space Agency) PNEO satellites constellation with panchromatic data of 30 cm in resolution, acquired in September 2023. Algorithms will be applied on these images in order to pinpoint relevant structural bodies, including intrusions, variably dipping dykes and lenticular-shaped elements.

The information will be transferred to a GIS system and a series of maps at scale 1:5,000 will be generated. Precise satellite image interpreted structural features will be correlated with existing data for generating targeted areas that will be followed up on the field in the upcoming sampling program in the summer of 2026.

About Germanium

Germanium is a hard, greyish and brittle metalloid. Germanium has many growing applications in electronics and solar, in fiber optics, and Infrared optics for civil and military uses. Germanium is in the list of critical metals in Canada, the United States and the European Union.

Since December 3, 2024, China, the largest producer of refined germanium, has banned germanium exports to the United States. Germanium is not an openly traded commodity and recent spot prices have germanium over US$5,000 per kilogram.

The Company cautions that the geological information provided in this news release is of historical nature and mineralization may not be representative of mineralization on the Lac du Km 35 Property.

Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and vice-president of exploration for Germanium Mining Corp., has approved and is responsible for the technical information contained in this news release.

About Germanium Mining Corp.

Germanium Mining Corp. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and advancement of discovery-stage mineral properties in top tier mining jurisdictions across North America. Germanium Mining Corp. is a member of the Nevada Mining Association.

Make sure to follow the Company on X.com & Linkedin as well as subscribe for Company updates at www.germaniummining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mario Pezzente

___

CEO & Director

For more information on Germanium Mining Corp. please contact:

Phone: 604-717-6605

Corporate e-mail: info@germaniummining.com

Website: www.germaniummining.com

Corporate Address: 2905 - 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1C6

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds of the Offering and other matters regarding the business plans of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including that the Company may use the proceeds of the Offering for purposes other than those disclosed in this news release; adverse market conditions; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents or accuracy of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.