Outcrop Silver Announces Voting Results Of Agm

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSX: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG) ("Outcrop Silver" or the "Company") announces the voting results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of its shareholders held on January 9, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia including that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated December 4, 2025 (the "Circular") were re-elected as directors of the Company.

Shareholders also adopted the other resolutions submitted for their approval, as disclosed in the Circular, including the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditors of the Company, the ratification of the amended and restated articles of the Company, and the ratification of the amended and restated 10% fixed incentive stock option plan.

A total of 176,712,704 common shares (37.095% of the issued and outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

To set the number of directors to be

elected at the Meeting at five (5) 99.557% in favour 0.443% against To elect the following as directors:



Ian Harris: 64.354% in favour 35.646% withheld Joseph Hebert: 63.12% in favour 36.88% withheld Jay Sujir 63.247% in favour 36.753% withheld Kevin Nishi: 63.215% in favour 36.785% withheld Ana Milena Vasquez: 65.032% in favour 34.968% withheld Re-appointment of Davidson &

Company LLP, Chartered

Professional Accountants: 70.092% in favour 29.908% withheld Approval of the Company's 10%

Fixed Stock Option Plan: 63.166% in favour 36.834% against Approval of amended and restated

articles: 64.172% in favour 35.828% against

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is poised to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, contributing positively to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ian Harris

Chief Executive Officer

