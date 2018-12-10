Southern Arc Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, December 10, 2018 - Southern Arc Minerals Inc. (TSXV: SA) ("Southern Arc" or the "Company") announces all resolutions were passed at its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 7, 2018.

Each of the nominees for elections as directors listed in the Company's information circular dated November 1, 2018 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year and the number of directors was fixed at 6 (six). John Proust, Dr. Michael Andrews, John Carlile, Khalid Al Obaidli, Robert Gallagher and Morris Klid were all elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

In addition, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the continuation of the Company's amended 2009 stock option plan (the "Plan") was approved.

On behalf of the Board of Southern Arc Minerals Inc.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Southern Arc.

Southern Arc is a Canadian company focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments in mineral resource companies with a focus on gold and copper-gold. Southern Arc's management team identifies highly prospective assets in politically safe jurisdictions and seeks to unlock their value by providing strategic investments, proven technical skills, global knowledge, and increased access to industry relationships. More information is available at www.southernarcminerals.com or by email at info@southernarcminerals.com.

Southern Arc Contact

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1490

Email: info@southernarcminerals.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.