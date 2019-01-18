A.I.S. Resources Completes Road and Drill Pad at Guayatayoc Mina, Drill Hole One to Commence 23 Jan 19

Vancouver, January 18, 2019 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX-V - AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to announce that the 3km road to drill hole DH1 and the drill pad have been completed. The Salar contains brine less than 0.6m below the surface so an 0.8m elevated road was constructed to support heavy trucks and machinery. The elevated road held up well with only slight rains in our area although rains were heavy elsewhere in the region.

The rig, drill rods and supplies are located only three kilometres away. Drillers have provided their approval of the road and have commenced preparations to begin drilling shortly.



This is the composite plan at 300m depth of resistivity. The dark and light purple areas are below 0.025 ohm-m value which indicates potentially other elements beside sodium chloride is reducing the resistivity. The red lines are the border between Quebralena community and Rincondillas community. The black line is the VES geophysics traverse line. The original location was found to be on Rincondillas land which is pending a drilling permit so it was moved 100m to Quebralena land which has a drilling permit in place.



Truck Parked at Drill Pad



Brine and waste wells for drill rig

Significant progress has been made with the Ricondillas community and we believe they are very close to signing an assembly document allowing us to progress to a UGAMP meeting. Our traditional owners liaison team is meeting with the community on January 20, 2019.

Phil Thomas CEO said that, "This first drill hole will give us a significant amount of data allowing us to fine tune our drill program assuming we intersect lithium bearing aquifers. The trench above the DH1 hole recorded 47ppm lithium and 150 ppm magnesium. Our tenement area is 8km wide by 5km in length with low resistivity zones at about 200m with depths of up to 100 metres so with lithium on surface its highly prospective. Our first drill hole is located over the widest point of the low resistivity zone in Guayatayoc Mina so we are very anxious to get the results of the packer brine sampling test and examine the core."

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc. Geol, MBusM, MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Thomas is not independent of the Company as he is Chief Executive Officer and a shareholder.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, was established in 1967 and is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and scientific networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused on the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors, A.I.S. Resources Ltd.

Phillip Thomas

President and CEO

Contact

Phillip Thomas - President and CEO

E: pthomas@aisresources.com

Website: www.aisresources.com

Martyn Element

Chairman

T: 604 687-6820

E: melement@aisresources.com

ADVISORY: This press release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, this press release contains statements concerning the anticipated use of the proceeds of the Private Placement. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The intended use of the proceeds of the Private Placement by the Corporation might change if the board of directors of the Corporation determines that it would be in the best interests of the Corporation to deploy the proceeds for some other purpose. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

