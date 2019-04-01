Unity Metals to Undertake Field Reconnaissance at Hewitt Point Gold Project

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1,2019 / Unity Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce that the Company is undertaking a field reconnaissance program of the Hewitt Point Gold Project, in the Phillips Arm Gold Camp.

The primary purpose of the program is to follow up on historic sampling conduct on the Project by Long Lac Minerals in 1981. Long Lac collected a massive sulphide sample (F-29) from near a historic mine adit that assayed 6.2g/t Au and more than 2% Cu. A second sample (F-9-2) was collected from a shear zone at a historic shaft at the shore on Hewitt Point and assayed 6.95g/t Au, 50+ g/t Ag, and 0.13% Mo. A third area of interest is the Monte Cristo showing (BC Minfile 092K 022) where strong shearing hosts precious metal and copper enrichment. A 1918 vein sample assayed 1.37g/t Au and 75g/t Ag while a 1916 bulk sample at Monte Cristo averaged 2.7% Cu when processed at the Tacoma Smelter. The four-man field crew will take surface samples and test prospective outcrops along strike with the occurrences using portable Shaw drills, which have an effective depth of 10m, to expand known mineralized systems on the claims.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Born, P.Geo., a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678ha of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800’s. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com.

