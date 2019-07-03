MaXem provides summary of presentation on Thermal Fragmentation technology presented at an event organised by the CSIR research group of South Africa

Brossard, Quebec - TheNewswire - July 3rd, 2019 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. ("Nippon" or "NDR") (TSX-V Symbol: NIP), is pleased to share information pertaining to Nippon's exclusive and patented thermal fragmentation technology obtained from its South African distributor, MaXem, who recently attended an open-day presentation organised by the Mandela Mining Precinct in South Africa.

One of MaXem's clients, Anglo Gold Ashanti presented the results of the work conducted with the thermal fragmentation technology at one of its underground operations in South Africa. Highlights of the presentation are as follows:

--Over 200 holes were drilled and fragmented;

--Several holes exceeded 30 metres in length

--One of the objectives was to drill, fragment, clean and backfill a hole within a 25-hour period, objective achieved;

--Over the 200 holes completed, productivity ranged from between 3 and 6 tonnes per hour;

Two other projects are currently under review by the Non-Explosive Rock Breaking Programme within the Mandela Mining Precinct, MaXem and other partners, one being the spallability classification of different rock types and the other, the employability of the thermal fragmentation technology within the platinum sector.

MaXem continues deploying its efforts to implement the thermal fragmentation technology throughout South Africa.

About Mandela Mining Precinct, South Africa

The Mandela Mining Precinct is established as a public and private partnership between the South African Government, the mining companies, manufacturers of mining equipment, research organizations and academia to foster collaboration and innovation. The Mandela Mining Precinct assists the mining industry in bringing change to processes, technologies, skillsets and social and environmental impacts associated with current mining through the modernisation of mines via mechanisation and automation. The Mandela Mining Precinct aims to be the vehicle for Healthy, Safe, Innovative, Transformative and Economically viable (HSITE) to enable and create technological solutions to advance the South African Mining Industry first, to drive technological solutions for SADC and ultimately for the benefit of the African continent.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining process.

The company's growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

