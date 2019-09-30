FINANCE VIDEO: Nova Minerals Ltd: Interview with Chris Gerteisen on the Estelle Gold Project

Sydney, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:QTRPF) is an exploration company based in Australia and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.Nova is focused on gold exploration in two highly prospective regions, the Tintina Gold Province in Alaska and the Northern Territory in Australia. Nova's gold exploration projects include:- Nova's flagship project, the Estelle Gold project in Alaska, adjacent to a high-grade gold occurrences and mining Tintina Gold Province.- Nova's Officer Hill project in the Tanami desert in Australia's Northern Territory is highly prospective for gold. Newmont Goldcorp, owners of the adjacent Tanami gold mine have entered into a joint venture agreement with Nova in relation to this project.As well as its gold assets, Nova has established a diversified portfolio of interest in other minerals to hedge against fluctuations in gold price and expose Nova to upside other high-value minerals.- Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd, an aspiring Lithium developer in Manitoba.- Nova operates a portfolio of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Gold, Silver, Platinum and Rare Earth Element exploration projects in the Farewell Terrain in Alaska. These include the Bowser Creek, Chip-Loy/Roberts, Windy Fork and Ozzna Creek projects.Chris Gerteisen is interviewed by ABN Newswire regarding their portfolio of projects.To view the video, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99233/nva





