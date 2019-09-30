Menü Artikel
Suche
 

FINANCE VIDEO: Nova Minerals Ltd: Interview with Chris Gerteisen on the Estelle Gold Project

03:17 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:QTRPF) is an exploration company based in Australia and listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Nova is focused on gold exploration in two highly prospective regions, the Tintina Gold Province in Alaska and the Northern Territory in Australia. Nova's gold exploration projects include:

- Nova's flagship project, the Estelle Gold project in Alaska, adjacent to a high-grade gold occurrences and mining Tintina Gold Province.

- Nova's Officer Hill project in the Tanami desert in Australia's Northern Territory is highly prospective for gold. Newmont Goldcorp, owners of the adjacent Tanami gold mine have entered into a joint venture agreement with Nova in relation to this project.

As well as its gold assets, Nova has established a diversified portfolio of interest in other minerals to hedge against fluctuations in gold price and expose Nova to upside other high-value minerals.

- Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd, an aspiring Lithium developer in Manitoba.

- Nova operates a portfolio of Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Gold, Silver, Platinum and Rare Earth Element exploration projects in the Farewell Terrain in Alaska. These include the Bowser Creek, Chip-Loy/Roberts, Windy Fork and Ozzna Creek projects.

Chris Gerteisen is interviewed by ABN Newswire regarding their portfolio of projects.

To view the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/99233/nva



About Nova Minerals Ltd:

Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) is an ASX-listed minerals explorer focused on lithium, gold and mineral exploration in Canada, Alaska and Australia.

The company plans to create shareholder value through two-pronged strategy:

- Capitalise on the growing demand for energy storage and the resulting demand for lithium, cobalt and nickel by fast-tracking exploration and development activities in our North American assets with particular focus on our flagship lithium project and prospective Chip-Loy Nickel Cobalt Sulphides project.

- Diversification by gaining exposure to base and precious metals through our farm-in JV at our district scale Estelle gold copper silver project and our Northern Australian gold exploration assets.



Source:

Nova Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Nova Minerals Ltd. P: +61-3-9614-0600 F: +61-3-9614-0550 WWW: novaminerals.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Nova Minerals Ltd.

Nova Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A2H9WL
AU000000NVA2
www.novaminerals.com.au

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap