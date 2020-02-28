Menü Artikel
Defiance to Attend PDAC and Discoveries 2020 Mining Conference

13:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, February 28, 2020 - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) ("Defiance Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be attending the PDAC in Toronto, Canada. We cordially invite you to visit with Company representatives on Sunday, March 1st through Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at Booth #2703 within the Investors Exchange at the 2020 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://www.pdac.ca/convention

The company would also like to announce that it will be participating in the Discoveries 2020 Mining Conference from April 28th through April 30th, 2020 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://www.discoveriesconference.com

Defiance looks forward to updating shareholders and conference attendees about the ongoing exploration programs at the San Acacio Silver Deposit and the Advanced-Stage Tepal Gold-Copper Deposit.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTC; D4E | Frankfurt) is an exploration company advancing the San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"
Chairman of the Board

For more information, please contact: Investor Relations at +1 917-563-3821 or via email at info@defiancesilver.com.

www.defiancesilver.com
704 - 595 Howe Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 2K3
Tel: 604-669-7315
Email:info@defiancesilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Defiance Silver Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52941


