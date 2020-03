Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Announces Receipt of Interest-Free Loan

Toronto, February 29, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT: NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) announces that it has received a $250,000 interest-free loan from a third party lender. The loan was provided to Noble in the context of the recently completed arrangement resulting in the spin-out of the Crawford Nickel Cobalt project, and the proceeds of the loan were used by Noble to discharge liabilities. The loan matures on June 27, 2020.In connection with the loan, Noble has agreed that until the loan has been repaid, it will not sell, or engage in discussions to sell, an agreed-upon list of properties within Noble's Project 81 with the lender. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. , and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 78,500 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".Cautionary Statement: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.H. Vance White, PresidentPhone: 416-214-2250Fax: 416-367-1954Email: info@noblemineralexploration.comInvestor RelationsEmail: ir@noblemineralexploration.com