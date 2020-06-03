Gatling Drills Highest Grades to Date: 85.1 g/t Au over 3 meters; Extends Strike Length at Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2020 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQX:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has intersected high-grade mineralization in two new holes at the Larder gold project in Ontario. The holes, which include 85.1 g/t Au over 3.0 meters and 8.4 g/t Au over 1.5 meters, further extend the strike length and up plunge mineralized trend at the Bear deposit - one of Gatling's three deposits along a 4.5 kilometer trend at Larder.

Highest Grades to Date at Larder with 85.1 g/t Au over 3.0 meters. Drill hole GTR-20-059 extended the North zone approximately 250 meters towards surface (Figure 3) and 100 meters to the west.

Increase to Strike Length and Up Plunge Mineralization. Drill hole GTR-20-054 intersected 8.4 g/t Au over 1.5 meters and extended the zone approximately 250 meters towards surface and outside of the historic resource extents of the Ultramafic zone.

Future Near Surface Targets. The 2020 ice drilling program was designed to target the up plunge portion of the Bear deposit and was successful in hitting the targets. Additional high priority, near surface targets remain to be tested.

Next Phase of Drilling at Larder. The next drilling phase will test the connection between the Fernland and Cheminis deposits to establish mineralization over a continuous 4.5 km strike length. The 2020 program will also include western extension drilling at Fernland towards Omega mine and phase II exploration at the Kir Vit prospect where 13 of 16 holes intersected gold mineralization.

Nav Dhaliwal, CEO and President, stated "Gatling's 2020 ice drilling program has been a great success and we are thrilled with the remarkable strength of the mineralization we have encountered, as well as the 250 meter up plunge and farthest eastern strike length extension to date. The results generated throughout our initial program continue to show that the extent of mineralization at Larder is far greater than previously anticipated, and we are looking forward to our next phase of drilling in the coming weeks."

Table 1. Drill Hole Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Zone GTR-20-049 447.0 449.8 2.8 2.0 South Volcanics GTR-20-054 80.0 82.0 2.0 2.1 Ultramafics GTR-20-057 193.5 195.0 1.5 8.4 Ultramafics GTR-20-059 99.0 102.0 3.0 85.1 North Volcanics 226.5 232.5 6.0 2.1 Ultramafics 267.8 279.9 12.1 1.5 Quartz Flooded Zone

Figure 1. Larder Gold project long section showing the new mineralized zones identified from recent drill results and target areas for the 2020 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Composite long section of the Bear deposit showing recent drill results.

Figure 3. Cross section of Bear deposit at 600,850 m east showing the new, up plunge extension of the North zone.

About the Bear Deposit

The Bear deposit is one of three high-grade gold deposits at the Larder Gold project.

1.5 kilometers in mineralized strike and 1.6 kilometers depth and open in all directions.

Gold mineralization occurs in three distinct zones: North Volcanic, Ultramafic and South Flow.

High-grade gold zones at the Bear deposit are within altered carbonate zones, high-iron mafic and/or ultramafic volcanic rocks locally cut by albitized dykes. These rock types are the typical host to significant gold deposits in the region, including the nearby historic Kerr Addison mine and other historic and current gold producers along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break.

Over 120,000 meters of historical drilling has been completed with intersected gold values including 85.1 g/t Au over 3.0 meters, 13.6 g/t Au over 15.1 meters including 338.5 g/t Au over 0.5 meters, 18.3 g/t Au over 4.8 meters, 11.2 g/t Au over 5.0 meters and 20.7 g/t Au over 6.1 meters.

The Bear and Cheminis deposits have a total historic estimate of 335,000 tonnes indicated at 4.1 g/t Au (43,800 oz) and 5,141,000 tonnes of inferred at 5.6 g/t Au (917,000 oz). The Bear deposit hosts a historic estimate of 3,750,000 tonnes inferred at 5.7 g/t Au (683,000 oz). The Cheminis deposit contains a historic estimate of 335,000 tonnes indicated at 4.1 g/t Au (43,800 oz) and 1,391,000 tonnes inferred at 5.2 g/t Au (233,400 oz) (2011, P+E Mining).

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

