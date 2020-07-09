VANCOUVER, July 09, 2020 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its second quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, July 23, 2020 before market open.
The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the second quarter 2020 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, July 23, 2020. The conference call dial-in is 416.340.2216 or toll free 800.377.0758, quote 4330922 if requested. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.
A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Teck's website at www.teck.com.
The recording of the live audio webcast will be available from 10:00 a.m. Pacific time July 23, 2020 on Teck’s website at www.teck.com.
About Teck Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.
Investor Contact: Ellen Lai Coordinator, Investor Relations 604.699.4257 ellen.lai@teck.com
Media Contact: Chris Stannell Public Relations Manager 604.699.4368 chris.stannell@teck.com
