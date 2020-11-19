Walcott Engages ReedLeyton, Geological Consultants and Updates Australian Projects Status

Vancouver, November 19, 2020 - Walcott Resources Ltd. (CSE: WAL) (FSE: WR2) (OTC: WALRF) (the "Company" or "Walcott") is pleased to announce the engagement of Geoff Reed of ReedLeyton Consulting ("Reed") of Jindabyne, NSW, Australia. Reed will act as technical advisor to the Company. The initial mandate will include reviewing all technical data compiled to date and to oversee exploration activities.

Geoff Reed (MAusIMM CP and MAIG) is a senior consulting geologist with a background in NI 43-101 technical reporting, mineral resource modelling, design and implementation of drilling programs, as well as mine site production and development reconciliation. Mr. Reed stated, "We are excited by the opportunity to work with the team at Walcott and to help design the next phase of work at the Company's projects. Tyr and Century South have compelling histories and excellent further discovery potential."

"We are excited to be working with Geoff at ReedLeyton Consulting," stated David Thornley-Hall, Walcott's CEO. "His strong technical background and experience will be invaluable to us and we look forward to working together as we implement exploration activities and strategies at Tyr and Century South."

Project related work continues at both Walcott's Tyr and Century South in advance of pending field work. Landholder access letters, scopes of works and plans for the notice of entry have been sent to the surface landholders at Tyr and Century South. At Tyr the landholders have permitted access for exploration. The technical team plans to travel to Tyr by November 27th, if allowable. At Century South the technical team are looking to commence field work around the 1st of December.

About Walcott Resources Ltd.

Walcott is a British Columbia based Company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Australia. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill copper-gold-cobalt property (the "Property"), consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

In addition, the Company has acquired 60% of two silver assets in Australia - the Tyr Silver Project in northern New South Wales and Century South Silver-Zinc Project in north-west Queensland.

