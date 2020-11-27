Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

VANCOUVER, Nov. 26, 2020 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will be presenting at the Scotiabank Mining conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern/7:00 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://wsw.com/webcast/bns8/teck/1599741.

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck’s website at: www.teck.com.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal and zinc, as well as investments in energy assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Public Relations Manager

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com