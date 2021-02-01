Delta Resources Receives $350,000 Cash Payment from Yorkton Ventures

KINGSTON, February 1, 2021 - Delta Resources Ltd. ("Delta" or "The Company") (TSX-V:DLTA)(OTCBB:DTARF)(Frankfurt:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has received a third tranche cash payment of $350,000 from Yorkton Ventures (TSX/V:YVI) for the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins Gold Deposit in southeastern Quebec, Canada.

The terms of the previously announced agreement on July 7, 2020 has been modified by both parties with respect to the balance of payment in the amount of $1,000,000. Previously, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Bellechasse-Timmins Gold Deposit, Yorkton's remaining cash payments to Delta were as follows;

$450,000 cash payment no later than June 1, 2021; and

$550,000 cash payment no later than September 1st, 2021.

As per a revised agreement signed on January 27, 2021, Delta has agreed to the following revised schedulemof payment;

$200,000 cash payment no later than August 1, 2021

$200,000 cash payment no later than Septemeber 1, 2021

$200,000 cash payment no later than October 1, 2021

$200,000 cash payment no later than Novemebr 1, 2021

$200,000 cash payment no later than December 1, 2021

Yorkton has also committed to paying Delta a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalty on any and all commercial production derived from the Bellechasse-Timmins property. Yorkton may re-purchase 0.5% of the NSR for $1 Million at any time.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.

DELTA-1, 45 km 2 located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure.

located 50km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario where an extremely high gold-in-till anomaly and kilometre-scale gold-bearing alteration halo point to a never-tested regional structure. DELTA-2, 170 km2 in the "red-hot" Chibougamau District of Quebec, with a potential for hydrothermal-gold and gold-rich VMS deposits.

Delta has 35M shares outstanding has a fully funded exploration for 2021 and in addition, is set to receive $1.3M in scaled payments, before September 2021, through the sale of its Bellechasse-Timmins gold project in SE Quebec.

