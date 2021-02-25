Norden Crown Continues to Cut High Grades at ÖStrasilvberg

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2021 - Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC:NOCRF) (Frankfurt: 03E) is pleased to report drill results from a recently completed 2365.6 meter program on the Gumsberg Project. A total of 1,796.6 meters were drilled at the Östrasilvberg Prospect and is the focus of this news release. The remaining 569 meters were drilled at Fredriksson Gruva where three holes cut semi-massive and massive Broken Hill Type mineralization. These intercepts will be the focus of a subsequent news release which the company expects to finalize in the days ahead. The Östrasilvberg and Fredriksson targets are located on Norden's 100% owned Gumsberg Project, in the Bergslagen mining province in southern Sweden.

Several holes at Östrasilvberg intersected variable widths of massive sulphides with significant high-grade precious and base metal mineralization including, hole GUM 20-07 which intersected 2.6m of 476.27 g/t silver equivalent grade at a depth of 238.4m (Table 1). Hole GUM-07 also returned a 1.15m intercept with 661.27 g/t silver equivalent grade with an additional 2.7 g/t gold. Hole GUM 20-9 intersected 4.3m of 287.71 g/t silver equivalent grade at a depth of 123.7m. The highest grade intersection was in Hole GUM 20-03, which intersected 0.45m of 938.08 g/t silver equivalent grade at a depth of 91.8m.

"We are once again very impressed by the grades we have intercepted at the new Östrasilvberg South Discovery as we continue the expansion of its highgrade silver-zinc-lead mineralized zones." stated Patricio Varas, Chairman & CEO. "Norden is now in the enviable position of having three individual prospects, Ostrasilvberg, Fredriksson and Vallberget-Loberget on the Gumbsberg property that host massive, high grade mineralization to chase and are each capable of returning an economic mineral deposit."

Table 1. Recent (2020-2021) Drill Intercepts by Norden Crown at Östrasilvberg.

Drill From To Length Zinc Lead Silver Gold Silver Prospect Hole (meters) (meters) (meters) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) Equivalent Name GUM-20-03 91.80 92.25 0.45 15.50 7.52 253.00 0.02 926.86 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-04 330.35 330.70 0.35 1.13 2.54 82.90 0.01 179.05 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-04 370.00 373.00 3.00 1.94 0.86 19.24 0.19 101.66 Östrasilvberg Incl. 370.75 371.70 0.95 3.33 1.53 33.00 0.01 175.75 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-07 238.40 241.70 2.60 6.76 2.91 159.82 0.42 444.98 Östrasilvberg Incl. 238.40 239.30 0.90 13.73 4.23 381.39 0.36 920.90 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-07 268.05 269.20 1.15 10.08 4.54 47.79 2.70 477.74 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-08 313.15 313.50 0.35 1.39 2.16 133.00 0.00 228.50 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-08 331.80 332.10 0.30 2.75 1.46 242.00 0.01 364.53 Östrasilvberg

Insufficient work has been done to report true thickness and lengths reported as seen in drill core, true widths are estimated to be 50-65% of reported intervals based on 3D modeling and angle to core axis observations. Metal ratios are calculated assuming 100% recoveries at US $1806 Gold, US $27.65 Silver, US $ 1.05 Lead, US $ 1.29 Zinc.

Drilling at Östrasilvberg was designed to test the along-strike and down-plunge continuity of the Main and South Zone high-grade precious metal enriched base metal mineralization. Four of the nine holes drilled at the Östrasilvberg prospect in the recent campaign did not reach the intended target(s) because they intersected post mineral mafic intrusions (sub parallel to the drill hole) or encountered poor ground conditions (fault rubble).

Norden Crown intends to carry out a property-wide airborne EM geophysical survey to trace the continuity of the mineralized VMS zones at the Östrasilvberg, Vallberget and Loberget high-grade trends. The EM airborne survey will also cover the greater Gumsberg West land position, including the Fredriksson prospect, which is highly prospective for new discoveries.

Östrasilvberg South Zone Discovery

In December 2018 and January 2019, Norden Crown completed nine diamond drill holes in the vicinity of the past producing Östrasilvberg Mine. Diamond drilling tested prospective stratigraphy east, west and down-plunge of the previously reported intercept from BM-17-005, which returned 10.94 metres of 656.7 g/t silver, 16.97% zinc, 8.52% lead and 0.76 g/t gold south of the main Östrasilvberg mine workings (see Boreal News Release dated February 28, 2018). Holes GUM-18-006, GUM-18-008 and GUM-18-009 tested the down-plunge and along-strike continuity of newly recognized remobilized silver-zinc-lead-gold mineralization that occurs 50 metres south of the historical workings which was intercepted in BM-17-005 in Boreal's 2017/2018 program and again in holes BM-18-003 and BM-18-004. GUM-18-007 tested the down plunge extent of historically mined mineralization exposed at surface. Drill holes GUM-18-006 through GUM-18-009 expanded the newly discovered zone. Drill hole GUM-18-006 cut two zones of pyrite-rich massive sulphide lenses which returned significant lead-zinc mineralization interpreted to represent the primary sulphide source of the remobilized sulphides.

The presence of high-grade remobilized veins and primary volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization significantly upgrades the potential at Östra Silvberg.

Table 1. Key drill Intercepts by Norden Crown at Östra Silvberg.

Drill From To Length Zinc Lead Silver Gold Silver Prospect Hole (meters) (meters) (meters) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) Equivalent Name BM-17-05 122.3 133.24 10.94 16.97 0.76 657 8.52 1218.33 Östrasilvberg GUM-18-03 105 116 11 5.89 0.96 239 2.51 450.27 Östrasilvberg GUM-18-04 162.16 173.17 11.01 7.45 0.77 275 2.65 531.73 Östrasilvberg GUM-18-06 210.84 223.44 12.6 6.73 0.08 18.5 1.99 235.89 Östrasilvberg GUM-18-07 103.58 104.75 1.17 2.67 0.44 32 1.27 127.88 Östrasilvberg GUM-18-08 190.75 196.4 5.65 8.75 1.08 289 4.67 594.68 Östrasilvberg GUM-18-09 105.02 105.94 0.92 3.98 0.23 32.8 0.94 165.67 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-03 91.80 92.25 0.45 15.50 7.52 253.00 0.02 926.86 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-04 330.35 330.70 0.35 1.13 2.54 82.90 0.01 179.05 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-04 370.00 373.00 3.00 1.94 0.86 19.24 0.19 101.66 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-07 238.40 241.70 2.60 6.76 2.91 159.82 0.42 444.98 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-07 268.05 269.20 1.15 10.08 4.54 47.79 2.70 477.74 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-08 313.15 313.50 0.35 1.39 2.16 133.00 0.00 228.50 Östrasilvberg GUM-20-08 331.80 332.10 0.30 2.75 1.46 242.00 0.01 364.53 Östrasilvberg

Insufficient work has been done to report true thickness and lengths reported as seen in drill core, true widths are estimated to be 50-65% of reported intervals based on 3D modeling and angle to core axis observations. Metal ratios are calculated assuming 100% recoveries at US $1806 Gold, US $27.65 Silver, US $ 1.05 Lead, US $ 1.29 Zinc.

About the Gumsberg Project

The strategically situated Gumsberg project consists of six exploration licenses in the Bergslagen mining province of southern Sweden totaling over 18,300 hectares, where multiple zones of VMS and related styles of mineralization occur. Silver-rich mineralization at Gumsberg was mined from the 13th century through the early 1900s, with over 30 historic mines present on the property, most notably the Östrasilvberg Mine which was the largest silver mine in Sweden between 1250 and 1590. Despite its long-lived production history, relatively little modern exploration has taken place on the project. New geologic interpretations, geophysical surveys and reconnaissance drilling have led to the identification of multiple new exploration targets near the historic workings.

Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Core Handling Protocols

Drill core is logged and prepped for sampling before submittal to ALS in Malå, Sweden where it is cut, bagged and prepped for analysis. Accredited control samples (blanks and accredited standards) are inserted into the sample intervals regularly. Samples are dried (if necessary), weighed, crushed (70% < 2mm), and riffle split into two fractions. One is retained (coarse reject) and the other is pulverized to 85% < 75µm. Pulps are analyzed by ultra-trace ICP-MS (ME-MS41) and ICP-AES Au (Au-ICP22). Over detection limit samples are reanalyzed using ore grade ICP-AES by aqua regia (ME-OG62) or by AAS in the case of high-grade zinc (ZnAAORE).

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden Crown.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

