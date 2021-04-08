Kore Mining Advances Exploration Permitting at Long Valley Gold-Silver Project

Enters Memorandum of Understanding with the United States Forest Service and Engages Environmental Review Consultant

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2021 - Kore Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the United States Forest Service ("USFS") and has engaged a third party consultant to complete the environmental review for KORE's proposed exploration drilling program. KORE is currently accepting bids from drill contractors and working closely with the USFS to commence drilling in safe and responsible manner. KORE remains on track to commence drilling the exciting resource expansion and underlying feeder zone targets in mid-2021.

KORE's CEO Scott Trebilcock stated: "Prospecting and geophysics have shown the potential to significantly grow the gold endowment of the Long Valley gold-silver project. With the proposed program we are testing gold oxide resource expansion targets and testing the underlying epithermal boiling zone for higher-grade gold deposits. A major discovery could bring significant long term economic benefits to the region. As KORE explores for such a discovery, we are committed to safety and working in a responsible manner."

KORE's proposed drill program could realize up to 15,000 meters of drilling with multiple holes planned from each of the 14 proposed drill pads. Pads were located largely off existing USFS roads, to minimize disturbance and impacts to the surrounding environment. KORE is working closely with the USFS to ensure that the Company meets or exceeds all regulatory requirements to protect the area resources and deliver a safe, low impact program.

About Long Valley Gold Project

Long Valley is 100% owned epithermal gold and silver project located in Mono County, California. The 15,965 acre land package is district in scale and covers all deep-rooted fault structures of similar genesis to the Hilton Creek fault, the primary 'conduit' for the current Long Valley deposit.

A total of 896 holes have been drilled on the Project, the majority being completed by reverse circulation with lesser core, rotary and air track. The current mineral resource estimate is 1,217,000 ounces of Indicated gold and 456,000 ounces of Inferred gold from 63.7 million tonnes of 0.58 grams per tonne and 22.0 million tonnes of 0.65 grams per tonne, respectively. The mineral resource consists of oxide, transition and sulphides. The estimate was prepared Neil Prenn, P.E. of Mine Development Associates with an effective date of September 15, 2020.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment for a shallow, low-strip heap leach Au-Ag project was filed October 27, 2020 with the following highlights:

US $273 million NPV5% post-tax with IRR of 48% at US$ 1,600 per ounce gold;

Significant leverage to gold: US$ 395 million NPV5% at spot US$ 1,900 per ounce gold;

102,000 ounces gold per year over 7 years mine life;

Technically simple: shallow open pit, heap leach with nearby infrastructure;

Unmodelled silver potential from metallurgical test-work; and

Shallow oxide and sulphide feeder exploration potential to further enhance project.

More information is available in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on KORE's website at www.koremining.com.

About KORE Mining

KORE is 100% owner of the Imperial and Long Valley gold projects assets in California. Both projects have positive economic assessments that put KORE on the path to produce up to 350,000 ounces of gold production per year. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott who owns 26% of KORE's basic shares. KORE management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning an additional 38% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is actively developing its Imperial Gold project and is aggressively exploring across its portfolio of assets.

Further information on Long Valley and KORE can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com or by contacting us as info@koremining.com or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

Technical information with respect to the Long Valley Gold Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Leduc, P.Eng, who is KORE's COO and is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical matters of this news release.

