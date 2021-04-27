Superior Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results and Conference Call
TORONTO, April 27, 2021 - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday May 11, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.
Conference Call and Webcast
|
Date:
|
Tuesday May 11, 2021 10:00AM ET
|
Toll-free North America:
|
(888) 231-8191
|
Local or International:
|
(647) 427-7450
|
Webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1453972&tp_key=d5db020b86
Conference Call Replay
|
Toll-free North America:
|
(855) 859-2056
|
Local or International:
|
(416) 849-0833
|
Passcode:
|
6557249
The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on May 11, 2021 until 23:59PM ET on May 25, 2021.
The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
Contact
Superior Gold Inc., Brian Szeto, Vice President, Corporate Development or Kate Stark, Director of Investor Relations, investor@superior-gold.com, Tel: 647-925-1293