Fortuna Reports Second Quarter Unaudited 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 11, 2021 - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported second quarter 2021 net income of $16.2 million, adjusted net income1 of $21.5 million, and adjusted EBITDA1 of $54.9 million.



Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented, "In spite of COVID-19 related challenges at Lindero, which have led us to revise guidance for the year, our second quarter results continue to reflect the strength of our business with record sales of $120.5 million and consolidated EBITDA1 margins above 45%." Mr. Ganoza continued, "At Lindero, we have been gradually overcoming the COVID-19 travel restrictions which have limited access to on-site foreign technical support, and are now seeing continued improvement in mechanical availability and equipment productivity." Mr. Ganoza added, "We look forward to the contribution of the Roxgold acquisition to our financial performance starting in Q3, with the forecasted addition of 62,000 to 66,000 gold ounces of production from the Yaramoko mine for the second half of 2021 at an AISC1 below $1,150 per ounce."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Record sales of $120.5 million, an increase of 171% from the $44.5 million reported in the same period in 2020 ("Q2 2020"), due to higher gold and silver sales volumes and higher realized prices for all metals, and sales from the Lindero mine of $ 34.2 million

Net income of $16.2 million or $0.09 per share, an increase of $21.9 million and $0.12 per share, from the $5.7 million net loss or $0.03 net loss per share reported in Q2 2020

Adjusted net income 1 of $21.5 million compared to $5.1 million net loss in Q2 2020

of $21.5 million compared to $5.1 million net loss in Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $54.9 million compared to $9.4 million reported in Q2 2020

of $54.9 million compared to $9.4 million reported in Q2 2020 Free cash flow from ongoing operations 1 of $18.5 million compared to $0.2 million reported in Q2 2020

of $18.5 million compared to $0.2 million reported in Q2 2020 As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $121.8 million, a decrease of $10.1 million from December 31, 2020, primarily due to a $35.3 million promissory note that was provided to Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold") to cover a portion of the expected acquisition closing costs

Silver and gold production of 1,892,822 ounces and 31,048 ounces, respectively

AISC 1 , 2 per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold of $13.61 and $18.45 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively, and AISC 1 per ounce of gold sold of $1,214 for the Lindero Mine

per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold of $13.61 and $18.45 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively, and AISC per ounce of gold sold of $1,214 for the Lindero Mine Completed the business combination with Roxgold on July 2, 2021 creating a low-cost intermediate global precious metals producer with extensive brownfields and greenfields organic growth potential in the Americas and West Africa; and led by a highly experienced management team



1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures at the end of this news release

2 AISC/oz Ag Eq calculated at realized metal prices, refer to mine site results for realized prices and Non-IFRS Financial Measures for silver equivalent ratio

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Sales 120.5 44.5 171 % 238.3 92.0 159 % Mine operating income 48.5 13.8 251 % 99.8 21.2 371 % Operating income (loss) 35.9 (1.3 ) 2,862 % 76.2 0.5 15,140 % Net income (loss) 16.2 (5.7 ) 384 % 42.6 (10.2 ) 518 % Earnings (loss) per share - basic 0.09 (0.03 ) 364 % 0.23 (0.06 ) 476 % Adjusted net income1 21.5 (5.1 ) 522 % 49.0 (7.3 ) 771 % Adjusted EBITDA1 54.9 9.4 484 % 115.7 25.4 356 % Net cash provided by operating activities 29.5 0.8 3,588 % 50.7 4.5 1,027 % Free cash flow from ongoing operations1 18.5 0.2 10,696 % 35.8 14.3 151 % Capex Sustaining 13.0 2.1 519 % 21.0 5.6 275 % Non-sustaining 0.7 0.1 600 % 1.0 0.2 416 % Lindero 1.4 4.9 (71 %) 4.0 26.3 (85 %) Brownfields 3.4 0.3 1,033 % 5.9 1.8 230 % As at Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 % Change Cash and cash equivalents 121.8 131.9 (8 %) 1 Refer to Non-IFRS financial measures and Forward Looking Statements at the end of this news release

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Sales for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $120.5 million, an increase of 171% from the $44.5 million reported in Q2 2020. Lindero reported sales of $34.2 million from 18,924 ounces of gold ounces sold. San Jose reported sales of $60.3 million, an increase of 98% from the $30.5 million reported in Q2 2020 due to a 58% and 52% increase in the volume of silver and gold ounces sold, respectively, and higher realized metal prices, primarily silver. Caylloma reported sales of $26.0 million, a 86% increase from the $14.0 million reported in Q2 2020 due to higher realized prices, primarily zinc and silver, and higher volumes of metal sold, primarily gold.

Operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $35.9 million, an increase of $37.2 million compared to Q2 2020. The increase was due primarily to higher silver and gold prices, and Lindero's contribution to mine operating income of $7.2 million.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $16.2 million, a $21.9 million increase over the $5.7 million net loss reported in Q2 2020. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 43%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $54.9 million, an increase of $45.5 million compared to the $9.4 million reported in Q2 2020. The increase reflects Lindero´s contribution to adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million as well as higher EBITDA at San Jose and Caylloma.

Free cash flow from ongoing operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $18.5 million compared to $0.2 million in Q2 2020.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $121.8 million, a decrease of $10.1 million from December 31, 2020, primarily due to a $35.3 million promissory note that was provided to Roxgold to cover a portion of the expected acquisition closing costs.

The Company's $120.0 million credit facility remains fully drawn as of June 30, 2021 and is set to expire on January 26, 2022. It is contemplated that during the third quarter of 2021, the Company's existing credit facility will be replaced by a new credit facility in the increased amount of $200.0 million pursuant to an amended and restated credit agreement with the Company's existing and new lenders.

Lindero Mine

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Mine Production Tonnes placed on the leach pad 1,477,000 - 3,607,000 - Gold Grade (g/t) 0.95 - 0.87 - Production (oz) 19,521 - 41,853 - Metal sold (oz) 18,924 - 40,213 - Realized price ($/oz) 1,804 - 1,777 - Unit Costs Cash cost ($/oz Au)1 673 - 655 - All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Au)1 1,214 - 1,130 - Capital expenditures ($000's) Sustaining 6,615 - 10,655 - Brownfields 351 - 442 - 1 Refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Argentina suffered a surge of COVID-19 during the second quarter of 2021 with the infection rate peaking at 41,000 cases per day. Extended nationwide COVID-19 related travel restrictions continued to limit onsite access to foreign vendor support affecting ramp up activities at Lindero.

The COVID-19 infection rate at Lindero increased during the second quarter of 2021 and had a significant impact on the operation´s performance as 163 personnel tested positive, representing 18 percent of the workforce. During the quarter, the Company intermittently voluntarily suspended onsite operations for a total of 16 days which directly impacted ramp up progress and reduced the amount of ore delivered to the heap leach pad. Strict government mandated travel restrictions have led to disruptions in the hiring and movement of skilled personnel and delays in access to foreign vendor support, which resulted in higher mechanical downtime leading to lower tonnes of processed ore being delivered to the leach pad.

In the second quarter of 2021, a total of 1,477,000 tonnes of ore were placed on the leach pad averaging 0.95 g/t gold containing an estimated 44,889 ounces of gold. Total gold production for the quarter was 19,521 ounces, 73 percent of the plan.

Cash cost per gold ounce sold was $673, as the mine continues to ramp-up production.

All-in sustaining cash costs per gold ounce sold was $1,214, in line with the Company's original guidance for the first half of the year of between $1,130 and $1,335 per gold ounce sold, due primarily to the timing of sustaining capital expenditures.

In the second quarter of 2021, sustaining capital expenditures included $2.3 million of capitalized stripping, $1.7 million for leach pad expansion, and $1.2 million for the ADR plant.

The Company´s updated gold production guidance range for Lindero of between 90 and 110 thousand ounces reflects the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 related challenges. These factors have been evaluated and their effect considered for the second half of the year (refer Fortuna news release dated July 19, 2021).

San Jose Mine

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Mine Production Tonnes milled 269,565 160,151 529,368 406,977 Average tonnes milled per day 3,029 1,799 3,038 2,313 Silver Grade (g/t) 205 220 211 217 Recovery (%) 92 91 91 91 Production (oz) 1,624,394 1,029,049 3,270,838 2,599,250 Metal sold (oz) 1,621,410 1,025,242 3,263,710 2,618,796 Realized price ($/oz) 26.90 17.28 26.53 16.56 Gold Grade (g/t) 1.30 1.42 1.33 1.37 Recovery (%) 91 91 91 91 Production (oz) 10,266 6,654 20,567 16,284 Metal sold (oz) 10,212 6,703 20,499 16,480 Realized price ($/oz) 1,826 1,728 1,804 1,635 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/t)2 75.50 65.98 72.86 69.10 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 9.57 7.26 8.99 7.67 Net smelter return ($/t) 219.52 170.72 221.57 160.77 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 13.61 11.04 13.50 10.85 Capital expenditures ($000's) Sustaining 3,985 1,170 5,972 2,743 Non-sustaining 757 122 1,031 - Brownfields 2,154 194 3,890 1,500 1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period 2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The San Jose Mine produced 1,624,394 ounces of silver and 10,266 ounces of gold during the three months ended June 30, 2021, which represents an increase of 58% and 54%, respectively, compared to Q2 2020. The increase was due primarily to 68% higher tonnes milled in the second quarter of 2021 compared to Q2 2020, which was impacted by the 54-day shutdown of operations from government mandated restrictions in response to COVID-19.

The production cash cost per tonne for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $75.50 an increase from the $65.98 per tonne in Q2 2020 primarily due to a stronger US dollar during Q2 2020 and higher planned mining preparation activities during the current quarter.

The all-in sustaining cash cost of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $13.61 per ounce, an increase of 23% compared to $11.04 per ounce in Q2 2020. The increase was due primarily to higher production cash costs as noted above, increases in sustaining and brownfields capital expenditures, and higher royalties, offset partly by higher silver equivalent sales.

Capital expenditures totalled $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 364% compared to Q2 2020, as COVID-19 restrictions more significantly impacted operations during Q2 2020.

Caylloma Mine

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Mine Production Tonnes milled 133,645 134,172 265,532 266,913 Average tonnes milled per day 1,536 1,525 1,517 1,500 Silver Grade (g/t) 76 72 77 69 Recovery (%) 83 79 82 83 Production (oz) 268,428 244,873 535,739 493,984 Metal sold (oz) 275,652 275,085 534,963 487,562 Realized price ($/oz) 26.54 16.06 26.42 16.73 Lead Grade (%) 3.09 2.77 3.15 2.86 Recovery (%) 90 83 89 86 Production (000's lbs) 8,144 6,777 16,325 14,499 Metal sold (000's lbs) 8,497 7,696 16,495 14,312 Realized price ($/lb) 0.95 0.75 0.94 0.80 Zinc Grade (%) 4.58 4.29 4.64 4.43 Recovery (%) 87 87 87 87 Production (000's lbs) 11,764 10,977 23,733 22,797 Metal sold (000's lbs) 11,755 11,859 24,021 22,371 Realized price ($/lb) 1.33 0.89 1.28 0.93 Unit Costs Production cash cost ($/t)2 91.15 74.92 89.59 77.86 Production cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 14.54 13.85 14.12 13.84 Net smelter return ($/t) 189.10 91.17 192.70 102.12 All-in sustaining cash cost ($/oz Ag Eq)1,2 18.45 15.34 18.48 16.16 Capital expenditures ($000's) Sustaining 2,478 955 4,449 2,829 Brownfields 979 86 1,609 349 1 Production cash cost silver equivalent and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are calculated using realized metal prices for each period 2 Production cash cost, Production cash cost silver equivalent, and All-in sustaining cash cost silver equivalent are Non-IFRS Financial Measures, refer to Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Caylloma Mine produced 268,428 ounces of silver, 8.1 million pounds of lead and 11.8 million pounds of zinc during the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 10%, 20%, and 7% respectively compared to Q2 2020. The increased metal production was due to higher head grades. Gold production for the second quarter of 2021 totaled 1,261 ounces with an average head grade of 0.42 g/t.

The production cash cost per tonne for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $91.15, an increase of 22% compared to Q2 2020. The increase was due primarily to Q2 2020 having lower costs than planned due to a shutdown of mining operations in April 2020 without any significant impact on tonnes processed during the quarter.

The all-in sustaining cash cost of payable silver equivalent for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $18.45 per ounce, an increase of 20% compared to the $15.34 per ounce in Q2 2020. The increase was due primarily to higher production cash costs as noted above, increases in sustaining and brownfields capital expenditures, and higher royalties, offset partly by higher silver equivalent sales.

Corporate Update

On July 2, 2021, Fortuna and Roxgold completed the previously announced business combination between Fortuna and Roxgold (the "Transaction") to create a global growth-oriented intermediate gold and silver producer. Roxgold's principal assets are the producing Yaramoko mine in Burkina Faso, the Séguéla advanced development gold project in Côte D'Ivoire, and the Boussoura exploration property in Burkina Faso.

Qualified Person

Eric Chapman, Vice President of Technical Services, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328), and is the Company's Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following tables represent the calculation of certain Non-IFRS financial measures as referenced in this news release. In alignment with the World Gold Council standard for all-in sustaining cash cost and all-in cash cost, the Company has presented the cash cost figures on a sold ounce basis for all periods presented and has excluded royalties that are under the scope of IAS 12 - Income Taxes, with the change from the previously presented figures being applied retrospectively to prior periods.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) 16.2 (5.7 ) 42.6 (10.2 ) Adjustments, net of tax: Community support provision and accruals1 0.1 - 0.1 (0.1 ) Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine2 0.5 2.7 2.6 6.0 Share of loss from associates - - - 0.1 Investment income - (2.2 ) - (3.3 ) Roxgold transaction costs 3.5 - 3.5 - Other non-cash items 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 Adjusted net income (loss) 21.5 (5.1 ) 49.0 (7.3 ) 1 Amounts are recorded in Cost of sales 2 Amounts are recorded in General and Administration





Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Consolidated 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) 16.2 (5.7 ) 42.6 (10.2 ) Adjustments: Community support provision (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Inventory adjustment - 0.1 (0.1 ) - Foreign exchange loss, Lindero Mine 0.5 2.7 2.6 6.0 Net finance items 2.1 0.3 4.6 0.7 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 20.5 8.9 39.7 20.4 Income taxes 12.0 6.2 25.3 13.3 Share of loss from associates - - - 0.1 Investment income - (2.2 ) - (3.3 ) Other non-cash items 3.7 (0.9 ) 1.1 (1.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA 54.9 9.4 115.7 25.4





Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow from ongoing operations for three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Consolidated 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Restated) (Restated) Net cash provided by operating activities 29.5 0.8 50.7 4.5 Adjustments Roxgold transaction costs 3.5 - 3.5 - Change in long term receivables and assets 0.0 (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.6 ) Additions to mineral properties, plant and equipment (13.8 ) (3.3 ) (23.2 ) (8.3 ) Impact of adoption in IAS 16 and Production costs - 2.6 - 12.2 Current income tax expense (12.2 ) (4.0 ) (26.2 ) (10.0 ) Income taxes paid 11.4 4.5 31.0 16.5 Free cash flow from ongoing operations 18.5 0.2 35.8 14.3





Reconciliation of Production Cash Cost per Tonne and Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

San Jose Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of sales 31,363 16,427 60,071 43,714 Changes in concentrate inventory 65 286 94 (64 ) Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (47 ) (110 ) (33 ) 5 Inventory adjustment 1 (118 ) 81 2 IFRS 16 embedded lease adjustment 57 4 101 10 Royalties and mining taxes (1,384 ) (749 ) (2,727 ) (1,639 ) Workers participation (1,646 ) (803 ) (3,355 ) (2,089 ) Depletion and depreciation (8,056 ) (4,371 ) (15,660 ) (11,818 ) Cash cost A 20,353 10,566 38,572 28,121 Total processed ore (tonnes) B 269,565 160,151 529,368 406,977 Production cash cost per tonne ($/t) =A/B 75.50 65.98 72.86 69.10 Cash cost A 20,353 10,566 38,572 28,121 Changes in concentrate inventory (65 ) (286 ) (94 ) 64 Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 47 110 33 (5 ) Inventory adjustment (1 ) 118 (81 ) (2 ) Treatment charges 2,420 103 2,181 219 Refining charges (1,392 ) 1,171 (378 ) 2,744 Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold C 21,362 11,782 40,233 31,141 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 D 2,231,385 1,622,866 4,477,204 4,061,802 Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 ($/oz) =C/D 9.57 7.26 8.99 7.67 Mining cost per tonne 40.98 38.44 39.28 36.65 Milling cost per tonne 16.13 13.88 16.48 17.10 Indirect cost per tonne 12.64 7.72 11.66 8.62 Community relations cost per tonne 1.01 5.88 0.67 2.70 Distribution cost per tonne 4.74 0.06 4.77 4.03 Production cash cost per tonne ($/t) 75.50 65.98 72.86 69.10 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2021 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 67.9:1 (Q2 2020: 100:1) and for Q2 2021 YTD: silver to gold ratio of 68.0:1 (Q2 2020 YTD: 98.8:1) 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices





Caylloma Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of sales 16,413 14,280 32,030 27,070 Changes in concentrate inventory (294 ) (1,538 ) (229 ) 289 Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory 18 655 22 129 IFRS 16 embedded lease adjustment 645 491 1,293 1,059 Royalties and mining taxes (62 ) (153 ) (89 ) (319 ) Provision for community support - 27 - 99 Workers participation (573 ) 192 (1,213 ) 172 Depletion and depreciation (3,965 ) (3,902 ) (8,026 ) (7,718 ) Cash cost A 12,182 10,052 23,788 20,781 Total processed ore (tonnes) B 133,645 134,172 265,532 266,913 Production cash cost per tonne ($/t) =A/B 91.15 74.92 89.59 77.86 Cash cost A 12,182 10,052 23,788 20,781 Changes in concentrate inventory 294 1,538 229 (289 ) Depletion and depreciation in concentrate inventory (18 ) (655 ) (22 ) (129 ) Treatment charges 3,590 5,101 6,747 9,563 Refining charges 428 419 833 743 Cash cost applicable per payable ounce sold C 16,476 16,455 31,575 30,669 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 D 1,132,781 1,188,319 2,235,781 2,215,414 Cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 ($/oz) =C/D 14.54 13.85 14.12 13.84 Mining cost per tonne 35.60 34.67 36.24 37.34 Milling cost per tonne 15.50 13.43 14.54 13.69 Indirect cost per tonne 30.95 19.45 30.26 19.87 Community relations cost per tonne 1.13 6.83 0.85 3.63 Distribution cost per tonne 7.97 0.54 7.70 3.33 Production cash cost per tonne ($/t) 91.15 74.92 89.59 77.86 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2021 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 68.1:1 (Q2 2020: 105.9:1) , silver to lead ratio of 1:27.9 pounds (Q2 2020: 1:21.3), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:20.0 pounds (Q2 2020: 1:18.1). YTD 2021: silver to gold ratio of 67.8:1 (Q2 2020 YTD: 98.5:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:28.2 pounds (Q2 2020 YTD: 1:20.9), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:20.6 pounds (Q2 2020 YTD: 1:17.9) 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Cash Cost and All-in Cash Cost per Payable Ounce of Silver Equivalent Sold for three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

San Jose Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash cost applicable 21,362 11,782 40,233 31,141 Royalties and mining taxes (956 ) 749 2,727 1,639 Workers' participation 2,058 1,004 4,194 2,611 General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,771 1,444 3,446 2,865 Adjusted operating cash cost 24,235 14,979 50,600 38,256 Care and maintenance costs (impact of COVID-19) - 1,568 - 1,568 Sustaining capital expenditures3 3,985 1,170 5,972 2,743 Brownfields exploration expenditures3 2,154 194 3,890 1,500 All-in sustaining cash cost 30,374 17,911 60,462 44,067 Non-sustaining capital expenditures3 757 122 1,031 249 All-in cash cost 31,131 18,033 61,493 44,316 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 2,231,451 1,622,866 4,477,204 4,061,802 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 13.61 11.04 13.50 10.85 All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 13.95 11.11 13.73 10.91 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2021 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 67.9:1 (Q2 2020: 100:1) and for Q2 2021 YTD: silver to gold ratio of 68.0:1 (Q2 2020 YTD: 98.8:1) 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold and silver. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis Caylloma Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash cost applicable 16,476 16,455 31,575 30,669 Royalties and mining taxes (599 ) 153 89 319 Workers' participation 685 (192 ) 1,421 (167 ) General and administrative expenses (operations) 885 771 2,163 1,813 Adjusted operating cash cost 17,447 17,187 35,248 32,634 Sustaining capital expenditures3 2,478 955 4,450 2,829 Brownfields exploration expenditures3 979 86 1,609 349 All-in sustaining cash cost 20,904 18,228 41,307 35,812 All-in cash cost 20,904 18,228 41,307 35,812 Payable ounces of silver equivalent sold1 1,132,781 1,188,319 2,235,781 2,215,414 All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 18.45 15.34 18.48 16.16 All-in cash cost per ounce of payable silver equivalent sold2 18.45 15.34 18.48 16.16 1 Silver equivalent sold for Q2 2021 is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 68.1:1 (Q2 2020: 105.9:1) , silver to lead ratio of 1:27.9 pounds (Q2 2020: 1:21.3), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:20.0 pounds (Q2 2020: 1:18.1). YTD 2021: silver to gold ratio of 67.8:1 (Q2 2020 YTD: 98.5:1), silver to lead ratio of 1:28.2 pounds (Q2 2020 YTD: 1:20.9), and silver to zinc ratio of 1:20.6 pounds (Q2 2020 YTD: 1:17.9) 2 Silver equivalent is calculated using the realized prices for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Refer to Financial Results - Sales and Realized Prices 3 Presented on a cash basis.





Reconciliation of Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Lindero Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of sales 24,280 - 46,466 - Changes in dore inventory 1,652 1,002 - IFRS 16 embedded lease adjustment 538 - 1,056 - Export duties (2,582 ) - (5,382 ) - Depletion and depreciation (9,175 ) - (15,420 ) - By product credits (70 ) - (128 ) - Production cash cost A 14,643 - 27,594 - Changes in concentrate inventory (1,652 ) (1,002 ) - Realized gain in diesel hedge (253 ) (253 ) Treatment charges (10 ) - - - Cash cost applicable per gold ounce sold A 12,728 - 26,339 - Ounces of gold sold B 18,924 - 40,213 - Cash cost per ounce of gold sold ($/oz) =A/B 673 - 655 -





Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Cash Cost per Ounce of Gold Sold for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Lindero Mine Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash cost applicable 12,728 - 26,339 - Export duties and mining taxes 1,801 - 5,382 - General and administrative expenses (operations) 1,478 - 2,616 - Adjusted operating cash cost 16,007 - 34,337 - Sustaining capital expenditures1 6,615 - 10,655 - Brownfields exploration expenditures1 351 - 442 - All-in sustaining cash cost 22,973 - 45,434 - All-in cash cost 22,973 - 45,434 - Ounces of gold sold 18,924 - 40,213 - All-in sustaining cash cost per ounce of gold sold 1,214 - 1,130 - All-in cash cost per ounce of gold 1,214 - 1,130 - 1 Presented on a cash basis

Additional information regarding the Company's financial results and activities underway are available in the Company's second quarter 2021 Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, which are available for download on the Company's website, www.fortunasilver.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and an advanced development project in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

