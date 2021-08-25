Viva Gold Appoints Mr. Andrew Bolland to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, August 25, 2021 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andrew ("Andy") Bolland to its Board of Directors. Andy is a highly qualified and experienced senior mining executive with a long and illustrious career, primarily with Barrick Gold, in positions including Manager of Processing and Open Pit Mining at Barrick Goldstrike and then as Director Technical Services and Director Operations for Barrick Gold of North America with operational and technical oversight responsibilities for Barrick's mines and joint ventures in North America. After leaving Barrick in 2016, Andy joined Hatch LTD as Director of Mining and Mineral Processing where he directed metallurgical plant activities and established an office in Salt Lake City. He has a strong background in Nevada in all aspects of mine permitting, feasibility study, development, and operations, with a particular focus on processing and plant operations. Andy has a degree in Chemical Engineering from Strathclyde University in Glasgow, Scotland.

"We are very honored to have an individual with Andy's exceptional qualifications join Viva's Board. His acceptance of a position on our Board speaks highly to the strong potential of Viva and its Tonopah gold project. He brings a skillset that is highly complementary to our existing Board and will help to provide strong guidance as Viva moves its Tonopah project forward into feasibility study and permitting", states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 10,500 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30-minutes' drive south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20-minutes' drive from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in mineral exploration, mine development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

