Manganese X Subsidiary and JV Partner, PureBiotic AIR(R) Provide Year-End Update on the Progress of Regulatory and Certification Registrations

Montreal, January 13, 2022 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN", the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp. (DBC) in conjunction with its US JV Partner, PureBioticAIR, Inc. (PureBiotic continues to advance the certification and regulatory registrations of its products.

Work also progressed on the deconstruction of biofilm, which is calculated by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to be a factor in 80 per cent of all infections. The deconstruction of biofilm reduces the risk of infection from pathogenic bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 virus, cause of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Current Regulatory Registrations:

The Company has employed additional resources to expedite the number of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other registrations and certifications currently in progress. PureBiotics is also continuing to expand the Company's Trade Mark registrations to countries around the World. The Company's Trade Mark has already been granted in the Americas, Europe and China.

This important work is coordinated by the CEO of PureBiotic AIR®, Lino G Morris, along with the Company's regulatory attorney, K. Steinman, Esq.. Mr. Steinman formerly worked for the US Government for years in Washington, DC in the regulatory field and has been the Company's legal lead in these matters for some time. Mr. Steinman handles all the domestic and international trademark registrations for the Company and has been working with both the EPA and FDA on the Company's new registrations. In Canada, the Company has also been working with Dicentra Regulatory Consultants, a highly respected Toronto based agency, initially for work with Health Canada, but who also have a great deal of expertise with the FDA. For specialized situations, the Company has several other Washington based agencies, all coordinated by Mr. Steinman to expedite our registrations.

The Company's current FDA registration for its PureBiotic® Solution is of immediate interest because of the expected speed to completion. This specific registration will increase our market expansion opportunities and demonstrate the benefits of the Company's products. The combination of the EPA and FDA agencies in the USA, as well as for markets around the world, is of great importance to the Company and will provide a number of extremely significant factors that will be covered in a products report.

It should also be noted that several other registrations have already been obtained by the Company, including NFS approval and registration for a number of products. The NSF approval assures consumers and regulators that the certified products have been rigorously tested to comply with all standards required. In addition to other certifications and registrations normally listed on the Company's product labels, the Company also had previously won Green Seal Certification for a number of the Company's original products and with its new trademarked name will be re-certifying a number of its products as soon as its new USA production facility is in operation.

Martin Kepman, chief executive officer, commented, "We continue to evolve our misting solution for the mitigation of pathogens, including COVID-19. Research is showing positive efficacy. We are now moving towards additional certifications, including applying for FDA approval."

The company is not making any express or implied claim that it has developed a COVID-19 air management solution at this time.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, The Company is also striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only actively publicly traded manganese company in Canada and the US moving toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s special mission through its partnership with PureBiotic AIR, to set up a primarily North American sourced and USA based facility for its production of its patented, "USA MADE" Air Purification and Environmental Control Systems comprised of its Air Control Units and university and hospital tested and proven StaBiotic Microscopic Environmental Control Solutions that is a major breath-through in a critical range of solutions from everything from better, cleaner and odorless air to vital, practical and incredibly effective, totally safe and economical new methodology to vastly reduce infections with a pure product that is safe enough to drink and yet has proven to be far more effective than existing chemical disinfectants and cleaners.

PureBiotic Systems for its develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company.

Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

