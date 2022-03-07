Rio Tinto has reached a settlement with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) regarding the disclosure of the impairment of Rio Tinto Coal Mozambique (RTCM), which was reflected in Rio Tinto's 2012 year-end accounts.

As part of this court approved settlement, Rio Tinto will pay a A$750,000 penalty for a single contravention of its continuous disclosure obligations in the period 21 December 2012 to 17 January 2013, immediately preceding the impairment announcement. As part of this court approved settlement between ASIC and Rio Tinto, there were no findings of fraud or any systemic or widespread failure by Rio Tinto.

The case against Tom Albanese and Guy Elliott has been wholly dismissed.

Rio Tinto settled with the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in 2017 relating to the same RTCM impairment. A US court also dismissed a related US securities class action.

Rio Tinto welcomes closure of the ASIC case on appropriate and reasonable terms. The resolution of this matter, however, does not impact the Securities and Exchange Commission's proceedings. Rio Tinto will continue to defend itself vigorously against the SEC's allegations.

RTCM was acquired in 2011 and divested in 2014.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

riotinto.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220306005054/en/

Contact

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, UK

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, UK

Menno Sanderse

M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever

M +44 7788 967 877

Investor Relations, Australia

Amar Jambaa

M +61 472 865 948

Rio Tinto Plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

Category: General