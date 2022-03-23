ATEX Resources Inc. Announces Results of 2022 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Toronto, March 23, 2022 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders held online on March 22, 2022. All of the motions proposed in ATEX's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting, dated February 11, 2022, were overwhelmingly approved by ATEX shareholders at the Meeting.

The detailed voting results are as follows:

a total of 37,511,003 votes were cast by holders of ATEX common shares (the "Shares"), representing 37.2% of the total outstanding Shares;

37,293,262 Shares, representing 100% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five;





between 36,993,279 Shares and 37,293,312 Shares, representing between 99.2% and 100% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of the election of directors for the ensuing year as follows: Craig Nelsen - 99.2%; Raymond Jannas - 100%; William Jung - 100.0%; Robert Suttie - 99.2%; Alejandra Wood - 100%;





37,505,050 Shares, representing 99.9% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of re-appointing DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration;





35,770,132 Shares, representing 95.9% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of passing an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") for the ensuing year; and





35,770,215 Shares, representing 95.9% of the votes cast, were voted in favour of passing an ordinary resolution approving and ratifying certain amendments to the Plan.

