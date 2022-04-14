Okapi Resources Limited's: OTC Shares Approved for Real-Time Trading in USA

Perth, Australia - Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) (OTCMKTS:OKPRF) is pleased to advise that it has secured DTC approval to allow real-time electronic clearing and settlement in the United States for its OTCQB listed ordinary shares through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC").The move will simplify trading and enhance liquidity for investors in North America and globally. Okapi gained a secondary compliance listing on the OTCQB market with the ticker code OKPRF in November 2021, with B.Riley FBR acting as OTCQB Sponsor. The compliance requirements are essentially the same as the Australian securities exchange with announcements automatically uploaded onto the OTC platform.The Company completed full service eligibility from the DTCC and is now able to complete real time electronic clearing and settlement. DTCC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust Company, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Online brokers such as Ameritrade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab and E-Trade all offer OTCQB trades. Investors should inquire of their respective brokers whether OTC shares are available for Okapi.Key advantages of trading (OTCMKTS:OKPRF) stock:1. Allows real time electronic trading in the US;2. Trades in the North American time zone and settlements in US Dollars (USD); and3. OKPRF is the same class Ordinary Shares to ASX traded stock (ASX:OKR), not a synthetic. The shares are simply registered in two different Share Registries.Okapi's Managing Director Andrew Ferrier said: "We are excited that we have secured DTC electronic trading, allowing Okapi shares to be traded in USD for the convenience of our existing and new North American shareholders. This will simplify trading and enhance liquidity with a wider pool of investors. This particularly makes sense for Okapi with which is focused on developing uranium assets in North America."





About Okapi Resources Ltd:



Okapi Resources Ltd. (ASX:OKR) recently acquired a portfolio of advanced, high grade uranium assets located in the United States of America and in the Athabasca Basin, Canada.



Assets include a strategic position in one of the most prolific uranium districts in the USA - the Tallahassee Creek Uranium District in Colorado. The Tallahassee Uranium Project contains a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate of 27.6 million pounds of U3O8 at a grade of 490ppm U3O8 with significant exploration upside. The greater Tallahassee Creek Uranium District hosts more than 100 million pounds of U3O8 with considerable opportunity to expand the existing resource base by acquiring additional complementary assets in the district.



The portfolio of assets also includes an option to acquire 100% of the high-grade Rattler Uranium Project in Utah, which includes the historical Rattlesnake open pit mine. The Rattler Uranium Project is located 85km from the White Mesa Uranium Mill, the only operating conventional uranium mill in the USA hence provides a near term, low-capital development opportunity.



In January 2022, Okapi acquired a portfolio of high-grade exploration assets in the world's premier uranium district, the Athabasca Basin. The Athabasca Basin is home to the world's largest and highest-grade uranium mines.



Okapi's clear strategy is to become a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy by assembling a portfolio of high-quality uranium assets through accretive acquisitions and exploration.





Source:

Okapi Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Andrew Ferrier Managing Director E: info@okapiresources.com P: +61 8 6117 9338 Gareth Quinn Investor Relations E: gareth@republicpr.com.au P: +61 417 711 108