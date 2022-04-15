EMX Completes US$10 Million Financing with Franco-Nevada

Vancouver, April 14, 2022 - EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) ("EMX") is pleased to announce that it has completed the C$12.58 million (US$10 million) private placement with Franco-Nevada Corp. ("Franco-Nevada") announced April 14, 2022. The proceeds were used to acquire an additional (effective) net smelter royalty on the Caserones open pit mine in northern Chile (see EMX's news release dated April 14, 2022).

Franco-Nevada purchased 3,812,121 units at C$3.30 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share of EMX and one warrant to purchase one common share of EMX for C$4.45 exercisable until April 14, 2027. The shares issued upon closing and the shares issuable upon the exercise of the warrants will be subject to a four-month restricted resale (hold) period expiring August 15, 2022.

Franco-Nevada now owns approximately 3.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of EMX on an undiluted basis.

About EMX. EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. EMX's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EMX, and also trade on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "6E9". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

