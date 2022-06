Advance United Holdings Inc. (AUHI) to be Featured on FOX Business News, Saturday June 4th at 5:30pm ET

Toronto, June 3, 2022 - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company", or "Advance United" or "Au") is pleased to announce that the Company will be featured on BTV Showcase, a half-hour investment TV show airing on FOX Business News in the United States, tomorrow Saturday, June 4th, 2022 at 5:50pm ET.

The interview features with Jim Atkinson, CEO and Kevin Glendenning, CTO of Advance United discussing the Company's unique and revolutionary positioning in the global mining industry.

"This is a great introduction to Advance United for US investors to learn about our Au Marketplace and our growing portfolio of gold properties," states Mr. Jim Atkinson. "This is very well timed as we are working to garner additional capital markets exposure and support in the USA as we work to build out our gold portfolio and help improve value for our shareholders."

About Advance United

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

We are a different kind of Canadian junior mining company, one designed to succeed where other junior mining companies fail. We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can get involved please visit www.advanceunited.ca.

