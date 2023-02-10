Burin Gold Announces Appointment of Tom Panoulias and Douwe van Hees as Directors and Resignations of Phillip Walford and Sheryl Dunsworth as Directors

Vancouver, February 10, 2023 - Burin Gold Corp. (TSXV: BURG) ("Burin Gold" or the "Company") today announces that Tom Panoulias and Douwe van Hees have been appointed as Directors of the Company, effective as of February 9, 2023.

Mr. Panoulias currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is a capital markets professional with over 15 years of experience. He has previously worked at Echelon Wealth Partners, Fraser Mackenzie Merchant Capital, and Dundee Capital Markets, raising over one billion dollars for issuers in the mining sector and advising senior management teams on numerous merger and acquisition transactions. Prior to entering capital markets, Mr. Panoulias held senior roles at Kinross Gold Corp. and TVX Gold Inc. in corporate development.

Mr. van Hees is co-founder and fund manager of Plethora Private Equity, a Netherlands-based investment fund focused on incubating mineral exploration. Plethora incubated Burin Gold in 2018 and has funded the Company for several years while private, Plethora is the largest shareholder of Burin Gold with an equity stake of 24%. Since 2014 Mr. van Hees is also active as fund manager of the Plethora Precious Metals Fund.

The Company also announces that Phillip Walford and Sheryl Dunsworth have provided notice of their resignations as Directors, effective as of February 9, 2023. Daniel James, Director of the Company, said, "On behalf of the Board we thank Phillip and Sheryl for their contributions to the Company and we wish them the very best in their future endeavors."

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a Canadian based exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BURG). The Company's principal asset is its Hickey's Pond-Paradise Gold Project on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This project contains the Hickey's Pond gold prospect, which has seen multiple exploration phases including drilling, with best results of 10.8 m of 4.43 g/t Au, as well as numerous other historical high-sulphidation epithermal gold showings.

