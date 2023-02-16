Orla Mining Advances Caballito and Pava Copper-Gold Sulphide Mineralized Zones at Cerro Quema Project, Panama

Selective Follow-up Drilling Planned at Promising Regional Targets

VANCOUVER, Feb. 16, 2023 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2022 exploration activities on its Cerro Quema Project and an overview of exploration plans for 2023.

2022 Exploration Highlights: Cerro Quema (Panama)

Caballito Deposit: Drilling increased confidence and refined geometry, controls, and definition of the mineralization. Notable results:

CQDH-22-223: 0.98% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au over 105.2 m (Sulphide) from 90.4 m



CQDH-22-192: 1.54% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au over 47.8 m (Sulphide) from 100.5 m



CQDH-22-197: 2.62% Cu, 0.39 g/t Au over 19.5 m (Sulphide) from 187.7 m



CQDH-22-195: 1.91% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au over 21.2 m (Sulphide) from 94.7 m

La Pava Sulphide Mineralization: Recent drill program combined with historical drilling defined zones of significant Cu-Au sulphide mineralization beneath the oxide gold deposits. Notable results:

CQDH-22-204: 0.69% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au over 15.0 m (Sulphide) from 69.0 m and 1.41% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au over 4.5 m (Sulphide) from 97.1 m



CQDH-22-209: 0.45% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au over 39.6 m (Sulphide) from 117.2 m and 0.78% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au over 6.8 m (Sulphide) from 167.7 m

Quemita Norte Target: Potential satellite sulphide mineralization highlighted by positive 2022 Cu-Au drill intersections over a 180-metre by 210-metre area. Mineralization remains open along strike. Notable results:

CQDH-22-208: 0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au over 58.1 m (Sulphide) from 30.0 m



CQDH-22-212: 1.35% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au over 19.9 m (Sulphide) from 162.2 m



CQDH-22-203: 0.38% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au over 28.8 m (Sulphide) from 137.2 m and 1.09% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au over 9.5 m (Sulphide) from 59.7 m

La Pelona Target: Significant near-surface oxide drill intersections to be followed up with drilling in 2023 to define potential extent and size of the mineralization.

La Prieta Target: Intrusion related Cu-Au mineralization intersected in first drill program highlights potential of the target and justifies follow-up drilling in 2023.

"The 2022 exploration program reinforced the potential for the definition and discovery of more oxide and sulphide resources on the property," said Sylvain Guerard, Senior Vice President Exploration of Orla. "In 2023, our focus will be follow-up drilling at La Pelona and La Prieta targets where we believe there is significant exploration upside yet to be defined."

2022 Exploration: Cerro Quema (Panama)

Cerro Quema consists of a pre-feasibility stage heap leach gold project, a copper-gold sulphide resource, and a suite of exploration targets on a prospective land package. The project is located on a 15,000-hectare concession on the Azuero Peninsula in the Los Santos Province of Southwestern Panama. In 2022, exploration drilling at Cerro Quema began with regional exploration at the La Prieta and La Pelona targets before moving to metallurgical, infill, and expansion drilling at Caballito and La Pava mineralized zones and early-stage follow-up drilling at Quemita Norte target. In total, 9,044 metres were drilled in Panama during the year.

Exploration at the Caballito and La Pava deposits and the Quemita Norte target in the second half of 2022 continued to generate significant drill intersections. These new drill results build on the previously reported 2022 positive drill results generated at the early stage La Pelona and La Prieta regional targets, (see news release dated September 12, 2022 - Orla Mining Advances Exploration & Growth Pipeline), and further highlight the presence of significant copper and gold mineralization at the Cerro Quema project.

La Prieta and La Pelona:

The 2022 exploration program began by drill testing two regional targets: La Pelona and La Prieta. As previously reported, both regional targets returned positive drill results, including new shallow oxide-hosted gold mineralization at La Pelona (0.46 g/t gold over 104.8m, and 0.27 g/t gold over 113.7m) and sulphide-hosted gold-copper mineralization at La Prieta (27.3 g/t gold and 0.91% Cu over 0.75m and 1.01 g/t gold over 13.5m) (see news release dated September 12, 2022 - Orla Mining Advances Exploration & Growth Pipeline). Follow-up drilling on these encouraging results from these regional exploration targets is planned for early 2023.

Caballito:

Orla completed 20 core drill holes (4,339 metres) including three drill holes (599 metres) for metallurgical study at the Caballito deposit in the second half of 2022. Infill drilling was undertaken to increase drilling density and to better define the geometry and extent of mineralization. These recent drill holes have helped to 1) improve the understanding within the core area of the deposit, the geological controls, continuity, and geometry of mineralization, and to 2) better define and constrain the extent of the boundaries of mineralization.

Notable results from 2022 drilling:

CQDH-22-199: 0.58% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au over 31.4 m (Oxide) from 33.7 m

CQDH-22-192: 0.04% Cu, 0.69 g/t Au over 34.2 m (Oxide) from 14.2 m and 1.54% Cu, 0.52 g/t Au over 47.8 m (Sulphide) from 100.5 m

CQDH-22-195: 0.03% Cu, 0.61 g/t Au over 85.7 m (Oxide) from 9.0 m and 1.91% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au over 21.2 m (Sulphide) from 94.7 m

CQDH-22-197: 2.62% Cu, 0.39 g/t Au over 19.5 m (Sulphide) from 187.7 m

CQDH-22-197: 2.62% Cu, 0.39 g/t Au over 19.5 m (Sulphide) from 187.7 m

CQDH-22-200: 1.72% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au over 18.0 m (Sulphide) from 233.3 m and 0.89% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au over 90.3 m (Sulphide) from 282.8 m

CQDH-22-206: 0.84% Cu, 0.34 g/t Au over 65.2 m (Sulphide) from 44.6 m

CQDH-22-223: 0.17% Cu, 0.33 g/t Au over 24.7 m (Oxide) from 14.2 m and 0.98% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au over 105.2 m (Sulphide) from 90.4 m

La Pava:

Orla completed eight core holes (1,343 metres) at La Pava in 2022, targeting potential extensions of sulphide mineralization defined by historical drilling beneath the oxide mineralization. The new drill results together with extensive historical drilling indicate the presence of significant copper-gold sulphide mineralization. The sulphide Cu-Au mineralization at La Pava is now defined over a strike length of approximately 800 metres, over a width of 280 metres, consisting of stacked sub horizontal lenticular shapes with thicknesses up to 35 metres, beneath the oxide gold mineralization. In addition, some of the 2022 drill holes cut oxide material while targeting the sulphide mineralization, confirming the upper oxide mineralization zone.

Notable 2022 drill results:

CQDH-22-204: 0.06% Cu, 1.04 g/t Au over 69.0 m (Oxide) from 0.0 m 1 and 0.69% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au over 15.0 m (Sulphide) from 69.0 m and 0.50% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au over 24.0 m (Sulphide) from 110.6 m

and 0.69% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au over 15.0 m (Sulphide) from 69.0 m and 0.50% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au over 24.0 m (Sulphide) from 110.6 m CQDH-22-209: 0.45% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au over 39.6 m (Sulphide) from 117.2 m and 0.78% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au over 6.8 m (Sulphide) from 167.7 m

Selected historical2 drill results in sulphide below the La Pava oxide mineralization:

HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Au g/t Cu % AuEq g/t CuEq % PDH11006 144.00 182.00 38.00 0.29 1.12 1.90 1.33 PDH11013 90.00 118.00 28.00 0.14 2.08 3.10 2.17 PDH12028 61.00 106.00 45.00 0.17 0.95 1.53 1.07 PDH12033 100.00 172.00 72.00 0.68 1.21 2.41 1.69 PDH12040 133.00 179.00 46.00 0.43 0.82 1.61 1.12 PDH92009 148.30 186.00 37.70 1.14 2.46 4.65 3.25 PDH93014 97.00 121.00 24.00 0.50 1.77 3.03 2.12 PDH93017 85.00 127.00 42.00 0.43 1.24 2.20 1.54 PRH12250 14.00 39.00 25.00 0.25 1.74 2.74 1.91

Quemita Norte:

The Quemita Norte target is located 200 metres northwest of the Quemita Oxide gold deposit. Five core holes (1,328 metres) were completed, following-up on a historical and previously reported intersection obtained in hole CQDH-17-112[3] (1.36% Cu & 0.15 g/t Au over 26.5 metres and 0.60% Cu & 0.12 g/t Au over 124.4 metres (see the Company's August 24, 2017 news release - Orla Provides Update on its Projects). The 2022 drill program extended copper mineralization over approximately 180 metres on a northwest-southeast drill section and 210 metres along strike. The mineralization remains open along strike and additional drilling is required to further define the extent of mineralization.

Notable sulphide results:

CQDH-22-208: 0.54% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au over 58.1 m, from 30.0 m

CQDH-22-212: 1.35% Cu, 0.24 g/t Au over 19.9 m from 162.2 m

CQDH-22-203: 0.38% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au over 28.8 m from 137.2 m and 1.09% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au over 9.5 m from 59.7 m

2023 Exploration Plans & Strategy: Cerro Quema (Panama)

A $5 million exploration budget is planned in Panama in 2023 which would include approximately 5,500 metres of core drilling.

Targeting Discoveries:

The 2023 exploration program will follow-up on the encouraging results generated at La Pelona and La Prieta regional targets in 2022 (see news release dated September 12, 2022 - Orla Mining Advances Exploration & Growth Pipeline). Upon completion of the exploration and drilling campaign during the dry season of the first half of 2023, exploration and operational activities will be reduced in Panama. Data interpretation of the results will take place primarily in the second half of 2023 while on-the-ground activities will be minimal.

Drilling at La Pelona in 2022 confirmed high sulphidation type gold mineralization associated with argillic alteration, vuggy silica, overlying an Induced Polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly. Oxide gold mineralization has been intersected in drilling over a strike length of 300 metres and from surface to 150 metres vertically and remains open along strike and at depth within sulphide mineralization. In 2023, the drill program will consist of approximately 3,000 metres of core drilling to test the broader alteration, gold-in-rock, and IP chargeability anomalies over a strike length of approximately two kilometres.

Drilling at La Prieta in 2022 intercepted copper-gold mineralization associated with pyrite, chalcopyrite, and bornite in quartz stockworks, quartz veins and hydrothermal magnetite-pyrite matrix breccias hosted in a multi-phase dioritic intrusion. Multiple intercepts, ranging from surface to 490 metres down-hole, of anomalous gold (>100 ppb Au) and copper (>0.1% Cu) and significant mineralization (>0.5 g/t Au and/or >0.3% Cu) were intersected in 2022. In 2023, the drill program will consist of approximate 2,500 metres of core drilling to follow-up on encouraging 2022 results.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P Geo., SVP Exploration of the Company, who is the Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

To verify the information related to the 2022 drilling programs at the Cerro Quema property, Mr. Guerard has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control - Cerro Quema 2022 Drill Program

All gold results for Cerro Quema were obtained by ALS Minerals (Au-AA23) using fire assay fusion and an atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. All samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including copper, using an Aqua Regia (ME-ICP41) method at ALS Laboratories in Peru. If samples are returned with Cu values in excess of 1% by ICP analysis, samples are re-run with AA46 aqua regia and atomic absorption analysis. If samples are returned with gold metal values in excess of 10 g/t by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy finish, samples are re-run with Au-GRA21 gravimetric analysis and atomic absorption analysis. Drill program design, QA/QC and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards were inserted at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, duplicates at a frequency of one in every 50 samples, and blanks were inserted at a frequency of (at random) one in every 50 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Company as well as the lab. ALS Laboratories is independent of Orla. There are no known drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data at Cerro Quema.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Mexico. The property is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022 (the "Cerro Quema Technical Report"), is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. Orla also owns 100% of the South Railroad Project, a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach project located on the Carlin trend in Nevada. The technical report for the 2022 Feasibility Study entitled "South Railroad Project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Elko County, Nevada" dated March 23, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical reports are available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

Appendix: Drill Results

Table 1: Cerro Quema Drill Composites

HOLE-ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Estimated True Width

(m) Au g/t Cu % AuEq g/t CuEq % Including

Calculated with 5% Cu COG Area OX / SX Cog CQDH-22-191 15.70 20.20 4.50 3.95 0.05 0.42 0.64 0.45

Quemita OX 0.2 CQDH-22-191 29.00 30.10 1.10 0.97 0.05 0.60 0.90 0.63

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 51.40 58.90 7.50 6.61 0.17 0.71 1.17 0.82

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 75.40 81.40 6.00 5.28 0.08 0.37 0.61 0.43

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 86.60 99.60 13.00 11.43 0.11 0.30 0.53 0.37

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 106.10 109.10 3.00 2.64 0.07 0.39 0.63 0.44

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 124.40 125.90 1.50 1.32 0.07 0.37 0.61 0.42

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 144.50 146.00 1.50 0.49 0.19 0.34 0.66 0.47

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 162.60 164.10 1.50 0.49 0.14 0.27 0.53 0.37

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 172.80 174.35 1.55 0.50 0.07 0.33 0.54 0.38

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 177.25 178.75 1.50 0.49 0.06 0.50 0.77 0.54

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 207.10 208.60 1.50 0.49 0.08 0.31 0.52 0.37

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-191 217.60 219.10 1.50 0.48 0.08 0.31 0.52 0.37

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-192 14.20 48.35 34.15 19.69 0.69 0.04 0.75 0.53

Caballito OX 0.2 CQDH-22-192 100.50 148.30 47.80 27.28 0.52 1.54 2.73 1.91 3m @ 0.6g/t Au & 7.57% Cu from 108m

1.5m @ 0.7g/t Au & 7.9% Cu from 133.2m Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-192 184.20 185.70 1.50 0.86 0.21 0.21 0.51 0.35

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-192 223.05 227.10 4.05 2.30 0.62 1.19 2.32 1.62

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-192 243.95 244.90 0.95 0.54 0.06 0.86 1.28 0.90

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-195 9.00 94.70 85.70 81.67 0.61 0.03 0.65 0.46

Caballito OX 0.2 CQDH-22-195 94.70 115.90 21.20 20.18 0.13 1.91 2.87 2.01 2m @ 0.24g/t Au & 6.68% Cu from 96.2m Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-197 76.85 78.40 1.55 0.81 0.19 0.61 1.07 0.75

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-197 187.70 207.20 19.50 10.29 0.39 2.62 4.13 2.89 1.5m @ 0.68g/t Au & 6.69% Cu from 201.2m Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-198 71.10 72.05 0.95 0.62 0.35 0.56 1.14 0.80

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-199 33.70 65.05 31.35 31.19 0.52 0.58 1.34 0.94

Caballito OX 0.2 CQDH-22-199 70.10 73.80 3.70 3.68 0.32 4.42 6.64 4.65

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-200 138.35 147.95 9.60 4.01 0.23 0.40 0.80 0.56

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-200 233.30 251.30 18.00 7.12 0.10 1.72 2.55 1.79

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-200 282.80 373.05 90.25 32.45 0.07 0.89 1.34 0.94

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-201 94.50 99.00 4.50 3.96 0.10 0.65 1.03 0.72

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-201 115.50 129.00 13.50 11.83 0.06 0.34 0.55 0.39

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-201 205.50 207.00 1.50 0.53 0.15 0.25 0.51 0.35

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-201 210.00 214.50 4.50 1.60 0.15 0.24 0.50 0.35

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-201 223.50 225.00 1.50 0.54 0.09 0.32 0.55 0.38

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-201 226.50 228.00 1.50 0.54 0.14 0.35 0.64 0.45

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-202 4.50 25.50 21.00 20.07 0.07 0.50 0.78 0.54

Caballito OX 0.2 CQDH-22-203 59.70 69.20 9.50 8.84 0.10 1.09 1.66 1.16

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-203 76.70 88.45 11.75 10.93 0.12 0.30 0.56 0.39

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-203 92.65 95.35 2.70 2.51 0.11 0.29 0.53 0.37

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-203 99.60 101.10 1.50 1.39 0.10 0.39 0.66 0.46

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-203 117.70 119.20 1.50 1.39 0.16 0.28 0.56 0.40

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-203 137.15 165.95 28.80 22.27 0.18 0.38 0.71 0.50

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-203 172.15 173.65 1.50 1.17 0.13 0.31 0.58 0.41

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-203 182.80 184.30 1.50 1.18 0.10 0.32 0.56 0.39

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-203 191.80 194.80 3.00 2.36 0.15 0.35 0.64 0.45

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-204 0.00 69.00 69.00 61.79 1.04 0.06 1.12 0.79

La Pava OX 0.2 CQDH-22-204 69.00 84.00 15.00 13.43 0.32 0.69 1.30 0.91

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-204 97.05 101.55 4.50 4.03 0.46 1.41 2.47 1.73

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-204 110.55 134.50 23.95 21.45 0.29 0.50 1.01 0.71

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-205 0.00 23.00 23.00 21.53 0.87 0.03 0.91 0.64

La Pava OX 0.2 CQDH-22-205 141.50 143.00 1.50 1.42 0.11 0.46 0.77 0.54

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-205 153.50 156.50 3.00 2.83 0.38 1.64 2.73 1.91

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-205 180.50 186.50 6.00 5.65 0.19 0.67 1.14 0.80

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-206 44.55 109.70 65.15 64.89 0.34 0.84 1.54 1.08 1.1m @ 0.42g/t Au & 7.88% Cu from 50.1m Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-206 121.30 126.55 5.25 5.22 0.21 0.46 0.86 0.60

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-206 135.05 136.55 1.50 1.49 0.11 0.29 0.52 0.37

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-207 107.00 116.30 9.30 6.17 0.42 1.27 2.24 1.57

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-207 127.30 157.30 30.00 19.97 0.15 0.29 0.56 0.39

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-208 30.00 88.10 58.10 55.08 0.14 0.54 0.92 0.64

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-208 174.75 179.25 4.50 3.15 0.05 0.36 0.56 0.39

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-209 49.10 50.60 1.50 1.49 0.15 0.04 0.20 0.14

La Pava MX 0.2 CQDH-22-209 61.65 78.20 16.55 16.50 0.15 0.04 0.21 0.15

La Pava OX 0.2 CQDH-22-209 81.20 83.85 2.65 2.64 0.18 0.05 0.25 0.18

La Pava MX 0.2 CQDH-22-209 104.60 111.50 6.90 6.88 0.26 0.06 0.34 0.24

La Pava OX 0.2 CQDH-22-209 117.15 156.70 39.55 39.44 0.16 0.45 0.81 0.57

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-209 167.70 174.45 6.75 6.73 0.17 0.78 1.28 0.89

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-209 211.90 217.40 5.50 5.48 0.43 0.14 0.62 0.44

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-209 241.30 242.35 1.05 1.05 0.74 0.04 0.80 0.56

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-210 61.40 66.40 5.00 4.97 0.28 1.57 2.51 1.76

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-210 73.60 82.80 9.20 9.14 0.32 0.34 0.80 0.56

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-210 95.50 101.80 6.30 6.25 0.66 0.24 1.01 0.71

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-210 115.70 117.25 1.55 1.54 0.58 0.06 0.67 0.47

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-210 120.00 121.20 1.20 1.19 0.60 0.06 0.68 0.48

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-212 83.50 85.00 1.50 1.42 0.12 0.34 0.61 0.42

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-212 128.70 130.20 1.50 1.42 0.19 0.28 0.58 0.41

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-212 150.90 155.80 4.90 4.66 0.29 0.38 0.83 0.58

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-212 162.20 182.05 19.85 18.89 0.24 1.35 2.17 1.52

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-212 218.65 222.70 4.05 3.86 0.02 0.82 1.19 0.83

Quemita SX 0.5 CQDH-22-213 105.40 112.90 7.50 4.96 0.26 0.68 1.24 0.87

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-214 2.00 10.60 8.60 8.55 0.24 0.03 0.29 0.20

La Pava OX 0.2 CQDH-22-214 29.50 38.50 9.00 8.95 0.00 0.30 0.43 0.30

La Pava MX 0.2 CQDH-22-214 142.15 151.20 9.05 9.01 0.21 0.31 0.66 0.46

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-214 162.10 165.10 3.00 2.99 0.20 0.27 0.59 0.41

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-214 170.70 174.10 3.40 3.39 0.30 0.28 0.69 0.49

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-214 203.85 211.35 7.50 7.47 0.21 0.36 0.73 0.51

La Pava SX 0.5 CQDH-22-215 104.60 114.90 10.30 10.26 0.35 0.28 0.74 0.52

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-215 127.15 131.40 4.25 4.24 0.44 0.41 1.02 0.72

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-216 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.31 0.21 0.01 0.23 0.16

La Pava OX 0.2 CQDH-22-217 0.00 1.50 1.50 0.79 0.25 0.00 0.25 0.18

Idaida OX 0.2 CQDH-22-217 8.65 22.90 14.25 7.63 0.21 0.04 0.27 0.19

Idaida OX 0.2 CQDH-22-217 138.25 144.25 6.00 3.31 0.27 0.33 0.74 0.52

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-218 3.00 4.50 1.50 1.50 0.27 0.03 0.31 0.22

Caballito OX 0.2 CQDH-22-218 141.40 155.05 13.65 13.59 0.27 0.63 1.17 0.82

Caballito SX 0.5 CQDH-22-219 0.00 1.60 1.60 1.51 0.26 0.06 0.36 0.25

La Pava OX 0.2 CQDH-22-220 0.00 1.50 1.50 1.08 0.48 0.01 0.49 0.34

Idaida OX 0.2 CQDH-22-220 13.00 33.50 20.50 14.74 0.34 0.03 0.39 0.27

Idaida OX 0.2 CQDH-22-220 76.10 77.60 1.50 1.09 0.00 0.31 0.44 0.31

Idaida MX 0.2 CQDH-22-220 107.60 109.10 1.50 1.09 0.10 0.38 0.63 0.44

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-221 4.50 6.00 1.50 1.35 0.41 0.03 0.46 0.32

Caballito OX 0.2 CQDH-22-222 0.00 17.00 17.00 16.81 1.52 0.03 1.56 1.09

La Pava OX 0.2 CQDH-22-223 14.20 38.85 24.65 22.02 0.33 0.17 0.57 0.40

Idaida OX 0.2 CQDH-22-223 38.85 52.35 13.50 12.10 0.31 1.17 1.98 1.39

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-223 61.50 78.10 16.60 14.88 0.24 1.06 1.76 1.23

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-223 90.40 195.55 105.15 93.80 0.20 0.98 1.59 1.12 1.5m @ 0.54g/t Au & 8.33% Cu from 72.1m Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-223 260.35 261.85 1.50 1.34 0.03 0.42 0.63 0.44

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-223 269.80 271.10 1.30 1.16 0.07 2.05 3.01 2.10

Idaida SX 0.5 CQDH-22-223 323.30 324.80 1.50 1.34 0.03 0.41 0.61 0.43

Idaida SX 0.5 CQMET-22-193 9.00 85.60 76.60 69.09 0.40 0.05 0.47 0.33

Idaida OX 0.2 CQMET-22-194 174.00 178.90 4.90 4.45 0.43 0.67 1.39 0.98

Caballito SX 0.5 CQMET-22-196 7.50 48.50 41.00 40.80 0.58 0.04 0.64 0.45

Caballito OX 0.2

Criteria: OX and MX Domains, Cut off grade 0.2g/t AuEq, minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m. SX Domain, Cut off grade 0.35% Cueq (0.5g/t AuEq), minimum length 1.5m, maximum consecutive internal waste 6m. Price Assumptions: Au = 1800usd oz, Cu = 3.75usd lb



Table 2: Cerro Quema Drill Hole Collars

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CQDH-22-191 553245 836150 726 130.0 -60.0 255 CQDH-22-192 554468 834565 577 250.0 -60.0 309 CQMET-22-193 554409 835085 756 0.0 -90.0 180 CQMET-22-194 554475 834611 584 0.0 -90.0 190 CQDH-22-195 554406 835089 757 135.0 -65.0 247 CQMET-22-196 554369 834631 560 90.0 -60.0 229 CQDH-22-197 554456 835139 769 270.0 -70.0 260 CQDH-22-198 554665 834986 708 270.0 -60.0 169 CQDH-22-199 554470 834566 577 90.0 -70.0 148 CQDH-22-200 554456 835264 747 270.0 -60.0 373 CQDH-22-201 553142 836053 701 130.0 -60.0 253 CQDH-22-202 554238 834464 464 45.0 -60.0 199 CQDH-22-203 553141 836053 702 310.0 -70.0 281 CQDH-22-204 550077 834816 524 25.0 -65.0 139 CQDH-22-205 550153 834918 519 180.0 -70.0 201 CQDH-22-206 554555 834748 621 90.0 -65.0 169 CQDH-22-207 554553 834747 621 270.0 -65.0 191 CQDH-22-208 553182 836107 720 304.0 -75.0 181 CQDH-22-209 549770 835164 480 180.0 -60.0 247 CQDH-22-210 554531 834826 634 90.0 -60.0 148 CQDH-22-211 550078 835081 432 180.0 -65.0 64 CQDH-22-212 553271 836053 769 124.0 -70.0 358 CQDH-22-213 554529 834826 634 270.0 -65.0 195 CQDH-22-214 550078 835080 432 180.0 -60.0 235 CQDH-22-215 554477 834884 622 90.0 -60.0 160 CQDH-22-216 549750 834809 446 0.0 -60.0 195 CQDH-22-217 554351 835052 719 270.0 -50.0 150 CQDH-22-218 554448 834881 616 90.0 -70.0 211 CQDH-22-219 549595 834943 470 0.0 -70.0 75 CQDH-22-220 554350 835052 720 270.0 -65.0 198 CQDH-22-221 554449 834881 616 0.0 -90.0 255 CQDH-22-222 549927 834898 541 320.0 -80.0 187 CQDH-22-223 554363 835117 732 0.0 -90.0 359



Table 3: Selected Historical La Pava Drill Hole Collars

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) PDH11006 549929 834996 518 0.0 -90.0 281 PDH11013 550096 834910 523 0.0 -90.0 300 PDH12028 550142 834825 528 0.0 -90.0 157 PDH12033 549923 835035 508 0.0 -90.0 336 PDH12040 549862 834997 557 0.0 -90.0 345 PDH92009 549736 834992 547 244.0 -88.0 261 PDH93014 549928 834994 519 0.0 -90.0 196 PDH93014 549928 834994 519 0.0 -90.0 196 PDH93017 549927 835118 445 180.0 -55.0 214 PRH12250 550251 834785 489 0.0 -90.0 56 PDH135316 554410 835090 744 0.0 -90.0 579

_____________________________ 1 Oxide gold mineralization in hole CQDH-22-204 is part of and confirms strong oxide gold mineralization in the Pava oxide deposit. 2 Drill results presented are historical in nature and were completed by Pershimco Resources Inc., the prior owner of the Cerro Quema Project. See Table 3 in the Appendix to this news release and the Cerro Quema Technical Report for additional information. Composites for the sulphide drilling were calculated using 0.35% Cueq (0.5 g/t AuEq) cut-off grade and maximum 6 metres consecutive waste. 3 Historical drill intercept previously reported in news release dated August 24, 2017.

SOURCE Orla Mining Ltd.