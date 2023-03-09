BHP Partners With 2Nations Bird For Development Works And Site Services At BHP's Jansen Potash Project

MISSISSAUGA, March 9, 2023 - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT), together with BHP and 2Nations Bird Construction Limited Partnership ("2Nations Bird") are pleased to announce that the 2Nations Bird joint venture has been awarded two contracts by BHP for works on the Jansen Stage 1 Potash Project ("Jansen Stage 1") in Saskatchewan. 2Nations Bird is a partnership between Bird, Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation's Willow Cree Developments General Partner Inc. and Fishing Lake First Nation's Development Corporation, FLFN Ventures.

The 2Nations Bird partnership is rooted in culture, respect, collaboration and providing sustainable, positive impacts for the communities. It was formed to participate in BHP's Jansen project, providing a full scope of construction and maintenance services. The partnership is focused on procuring goods and services from local Indigenous businesses and aims to maximize employment opportunities for local Indigenous employees. Opportunities for specific training and employment programs will support long-term career employment and advancement opportunities.

2Nations Bird will self-perform concrete foundations work for four main non-process buildings at Jansen, a contract valued at approximately CAD $62 million. The partnership was also awarded a three-year site services agreement where 2Nations Bird has responsibility for general site services during the execution of Jansen Stage 1, as well as maintenance of a variety of facilities currently in operation to service the site. The three-year service agreement is valued at over CAD $110 million.

2Nations Bird has engaged with KDM Constructors, as the designated subcontractor. KDM has been involved with the project with BHP for over seven years, providing contract services for the Jansen site. As a First Nations-owned industrial construction and maintenance service provider, KDM brings together Kawakatoose, Day Star and Muskowekwan Nations along with the Saskatchewan-based SECON Group of Companies. George Gordon Developments Ltd, the economic development arm of the George Gordon First Nation will also be a subcontractor on the site services agreement.

BHP is investing CAD $7.5 billion to build Jansen Stage 1, which will be one of the world's largest and most sustainable potash mines and is located 140 km from Saskatoon. Jansen Stage 1 is expected to produce approximately 4.35 million tonnes of potash per annum, with the first production planned for late-2026.

"Indigenous and industry partnerships, such as 2Nations Bird Construction, create economic and employment opportunities for our Nation and its members. It allows us to develop capacity, learn from one another, and grow in tandem. More importantly, these types of relationships are critical to advance economic reconciliation which allows us to develop long-term, meaningful, and sustainable outcomes," says Chief Ananas, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation.

"The Fishing Lake First Nations Development Corporation, FLFN Ventures, is optimistic about the opportunities these two contracts and the partnerships we are involved in to engage in this work, present. We look forward to working with our partners at 2Nations Bird, KDM and BHP," stated Bob Kayseas, Chair, FLFN Ventures, Fishing Lake First Nation.

"With the creation of KDM, we brought together three Nations to build shared community and economic benefit, and we appreciate the long-term partnership we have had with BHP on the Jansen project. It is significant that under this new contract we now bring together six Nations, all connected under Treaty 4 Territory - creating broader benefits for the Nations across the region," said Chief Buffalo, Day Star First Nation.

"BHP is delighted to announce the partnership with 2Nations Bird and we look forward to building strong working relationships," said Simon Thomas, President Potash, BHP. "The award of these contracts is a significant milestone for Jansen Stage 1 and one that will have positive impacts for the local community. We are committed to upholding the opportunity agreements we have with the six First Nations surrounding Jansen and to working with other Indigenous communities to help ensure Indigenous Peoples gain from our presence in the region."

"We are honoured to be chosen as a key partner for BHP's Jansen project and are committed to delivering exceptional results through our 2Nations Bird partnership over the next three years. Together, our shared values of respect and collaboration will be instrumental in creating positive and sustainable impacts in the region," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "As a service provider in this vital sector of the Canadian economy, working on BHP's world-class, sustainable potash project is an exciting opportunity."

Bird Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

BHP Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "may", "will", "aim", "should", and similar expressions. In particular, BHP's planned investment in Jansen Stage 1, and the expected potash production and timing of first production from Jansen Stage 1.

It is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable based on the information that is available on the date of this news release; however, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that the expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Such information involves a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks, and uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity, and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated. Such forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, regulatory approvals, the performance of assets and equipment, and the ability to meet project schedules.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of, among other things, risks inherent in the performance of assets; applicable laws and government policies; regulatory decisions; competitive factors; prevailing economic conditions; the availability of labour, materials, equipment and services; the occurrence of unexpected events such as fires, severe weather conditions, beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive.

About Bird Construction

Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia and its Canadian headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Australia, Asia, the UK, US, Canada and the Americas. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization and economic development including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan. Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

