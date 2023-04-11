Maritime Identifies New High-Grade Gold in Outcrop on Whisker Valley Property and Consolidates Land Holdings over Gold Trend

Toronto, April 11, 2023 - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity on the Whisker Valley and El Strato gold properties in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador. Maritime announces the discovery of a new high-grade gold prospect at the Whisker Valley project and has acquired an option on an additional mineral license, the 125 hectare, five-claim El Strato Property to consolidate a well-defined gold trend spanning 7 kilometres ("kms"). The El Strato gold mineralization is located proximal to the regionally significant Baie Verte Brompton Line (BVBL) and is a structurally controlled orogenic style that is comparable to the prolific gold rich Abitibi Archean greenstone belt of Central-Southern Quebec.

Highlights:

Maritime's exploration team has identified a large alkalic porphyry center and an accompanying alkalic epithermal system at the Fluorite Zone, located within the Whisker Valley property.

Initial drilling of the epithermal system encountered local anomalous fluorite, gold, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead values. The most significant results were obtained from hole FZ-21-08 which encountered 0.064% molybdenum over 9.0 m and 0.8 m of 2.65 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold, including 0.35 m of 6.27 gpt gold. See Figures 6 and Table 2.

Additional drilling 300 meters south of the Gary Vein Zone intersected significant mineralization including WH-21-34 returned 5.95 g/t gold over 0.48 m, WH-21-35 returned 7.57 g/t gold over 0.20 m, highlighting the potential for new vein discoveries in the area. See Figure 8 and Table 3.

Trenching of a chargeability anomaly near the Whisker Valley fault zone exposed a new polymetallic quartz/sulphide vein over 5.0 m with initial grab samples grading up to 8.54 gpt gold, 8.0 % lead, 24 gpt silver. See Figure 7, 8 and Table 1.

Maritime optioned additional claims on the El Strato gold trend further consolidating an emerging gold mineralized system stretching over 7 kms. New sampling by Maritime in 2022 of the El Strato Trend returned high grade gold values up to 21.83 gpt and 2.95 gpt gold in quartz/carbonate/sulphide veins verifying the high-grade tenor of the mineralized veins. See Figure 1, 2, 3 and Table 1.

The El Strato and Whisker Valley Structurally Controlled Gold Trends

The El Strato gold prospect hosts numerous gold and base metal occurrences and trends centered around the Whisker Valley and Middle Arm secondary fault structures which have extensive strike lengths approximately 7 kms (Figures 1 and 2). El Strato is centered along the major fault junction where the Middle Arm Fault intersects the BVBL. In this area previous exploration has identified widespread gold mineralization associated with secondary structures hosting quartz, carbonate and base-metal-rich veins considered to be indicative of a structurally controlled orogenic gold system. Historic grab samples of outcrop reported gold grades up to 239.6 gpt gold and angular float samples ranging from anomalous to 72.0 gpt gold (Figure 4). Limited historical drilling at the El Strato area has achieved intersections up to 3.15 gpt gold over 3.2m, and 14.23 gpt gold over 1.2 m (ES-11-23) - (News Release Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc., August 3, 2011). Soil sampling throughout the El Strato property has outlined several high-grade multi-station/multi-line gold anomalies in close proximity to the Middle Arm Fault. Three gold in-soil trends have been identified that are coincident with the historical drill intersections, high-grade gold in rock samples and untested IP chargeability anomalies. None of these results have been verified by Maritime and are considered historical, however representative sampling by Maritime staff in 2022 returned outcrop samples grading 21.83 gpt gold and 2.95 gpt gold at the Voodoo Brook showing which confirmed the high-grade nature of the mineralization (Figure 3).

The newly optioned mineral claims (White Option) are centrally located and cover a potential northeast extension of the El Strato mineralized trend (Figure 1, 2 and 4). Historical rock samples collected on the optioned property returned 3.3 gpt and 4.4 gpt gold in bedrock and 6.4 gpt, 11.1 gpt and 15.4 gpt gold in angular float. These samples coincide with an historical 3-kilometer-long in-soil gold anomaly (Figure 1). Trail access to the El Strato Property has been established and the Company has compiled historic geochemistry, geophysics and drillhole data and has reviewed historic drill cores and trenches on the property. This work will continue into the 2023 season with a focus on identifying and mapping the distribution and geometry of gold bearing structures to identify and test priority drill targets.







Figure 1. Whisker Valley and El Strato prospects - Compilation of gold in soil anomalies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/161907_5f87d14bd4e19bf0_001full.jpg







Figure 2. Whisker Valley and El Strato prospects - Compilation of gold in outcrop and float samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/161907_5f87d14bd4e19bf0_002full.jpg







Figure 3. Representative samples collected from Voodoo Brook returned 21.83 gpt and 2.95 gpt gold.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/161907_5f87d14bd4e19bf0_003full.jpg







Figure 4. Maritime 2022 rock samples and historical El Strato / White option soil sampling results > 25 ppb gold and significant rock sampling results for gold overlaid on Airborne Magnetics (TMI) base.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/161907_5f87d14bd4e19bf0_004full.jpg

Whisker Valley Porphyry Target

Exploration work at Whisker Valley has identified a potential zone of porphyry monzodiorite stock consistent with intrusions associated with alkalic Cu-Au porphyry systems similar to the porphyry in Mount Polley, British Columbia (Figure 5). The alteration envelopes observed in the field and in drill core are typical of alteration encountered in these types of mineralized systems.

The related geophysical anomalies are broad and have multi-kilometre strike lengths and occur in a portion of the property that to date has received limited exploration work. Maritime plans to employ soil geochemistry, alteration vectoring by hyperspectral, as well as mapping to identify structural and magmatic controls on metal mineralization in order to identify economically significant portions of this large greenfield exploration target.







Figure 5. Strongly vesiculated and altered felspar porphyry monzodiorite with cavities filled with albite, calcite, epidote, magnetite and potassium feldspar.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/161907_5f87d14bd4e19bf0_005full.jpg

Fluorite Zone Alkalic Epithermal Prospect

Maritime has identified a new mineralized corridor adjacent to the Whisker Valley Porphyry Trend. The newly discovered Fluorite Zone Prospect has been exposed in trenching 100 m and partially delineated using ground based induced polarization (IP) geophysics. Initial trenching and limited drilling have identified geology, alteration and mineralization consistent with that of an alkalic epithermal gold system similar to deposits of the Cripple Creek District in Colorado, USA which has produced 21 million ounces of gold. This first stage of exploration work included 9 drillholes and outlined a large diatreme breccia complex with widespread disseminated pyrite and localized occurrences of fluorite, sphalerite, molybdenum and rare earth elements. The rocks exhibit intense potassic and argillic alteration. The initial drilling encountered local anomalous gold, silver, molybdenum and lead values the most significant results were obtained from drill hole FZ-21-08 (Figure 6) which encountered 0.064% molybdenum over 9.0 m with three assays exceeding detection limits of 0.1% molybdenum, with overlimit analysis for these samples are still pending. In addition to molybdenum the hole intersected 0.8 m of 2.65 gpt gold, including 0.35 m of 6.27 gpt gold.







Figure 6. Fluorite Zone drill core FZ-21-08 depicting argillite and potassic alteration of rhyolite and diatreme breccias. A.) Fracture-controlled molybdenum. B.) Alteration zonation from pervasive argillic to potassic alteration with fluorite veining. C.) Argillic alteration with fluorite nodules. D.) Variably altered diatreme breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/161907_5f87d14bd4e19bf0_006full.jpg

Hyperspectral imaging was carried out on 1,000 m of drill core from the Fluorite Zone. This work was completed by Newfoundland's College of the North Atlantic (CONA) using state of the art VNIR-SWIR-MWIR-LWIR core scanning technology. Maritime would like to thank the National Research Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) for funding the project, as well as CONA researchers for their interpretation of the results. The hyperspectral test work identified rare earth element bearing minerals within later fractures as well as intervals of white mica alteration that correlated with pyrite mineralization in the core and concluded that hyperspectral imaging is a viable tool for defining alteration patterns and has the potential to vector towards mineralization in areas with complex alteration zones such as the Fluorite Zone. Maritime intends to complete hyperspectral scanning of the entire Fluorite Zone drill core to help in vectoring towards potential gold mineralization.

An IP geophysical survey carried out at the Fluorite Zone has identified a series of chargeability anomalies. Field checking from a chargeability anomaly on Line 2 identified a polymetallic quartz/sulphide vein in bedrock. This new vein at the FZ L2 IP anomaly has been partially exposed over 5 m and contained abundant galena, chalcopyrite, and sphalerite. Initial grab samples collected from outcrop at this newly discovered vein contained up to 8.54 gpt gold, 8.0 % lead, and 24 gpt silver. The vein mineralization is hosted in a narrow shear zone which returned 2.8 gpt gold from a grab sample (Figure 7).

Whisker Valley Area Drilling

An additional 17 drill holes were completed in the Whisker Valley area during the 2021 program to test various IP chargeability anomalies, known historical surface gold/base metal vein style mineralization, and interpreted structures. The IP anomalies were explained by intense disseminated pyrite and/or strongly pervasive magnetite/hematite alteration in the host granodiorite. Other holes that tested the sub-surface of known prospects intersected late brittle structures that appear to be off-setting the depth extension of mineralization. Four holes WH-21-34 to WH-21-37 were completed approximately 300 meters south of the Gary Vein zone (press release dated February 25, 2019) to test an interpreted structural trend. These holes intersected multiple quartz pyrite/base metal veins, which returned significant gold grades over narrow intersections. WH-21-34 returned 5.95 g/t gold over 0.48 m, 4.97 g/t gold over 0.40 m, WH-21-35 returned 7.57 g/t gold over 0.20 m, 1.28 g/t gold over 0.24 m, 0.56 g/t gold over 0.35 m and 1.85 g/t gold over 0.2 m. While WH-21-36 assayed 3.82 g/t gold over 0.2 m and WH-21-37 returned 0.92 g/t gold over 0.27 m, and 0.78 g/t gold over 0.20 m (see Figure 8 and Table 3). The intersections in the Gary Vein South area appear to be related to brittle secondary structures of the Whisker Valley Fault. The drilling highlighted the importance of structures in controlling the geometry of mineralized zones in the area. Further drilling will be based on modelling of the structures so that mineralized veins can be more accurately targeted for drilling.

The 2021 drilling campaign at the Whisker Valley Fluorite area was successful in determining the potential of a large porphyry/epithermal system near the contact with the Silurian King's Point Alkalic complex and the underlying Ordovician Burlington granodiorite. New drilling south of the Gary Vein system highlighted the potential for new vein discoveries. Future exploration in the area will entail modeling of known structures and mineralized veins along with geological mapping, mineralogy, and lithogeochemistry to determine the genetic aspects of mineralization in the Silurian Whisker Valley Cu-Au-Mo system.







Figure 7. Mineralized grab samples from newly discovered Fluorite Zone (FZ L2 IP Anomaly) prospect containing gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc. Images A. and B.) Quartz veining with gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc mineralization. C.) Mineralized shear zone adjacent to vein style mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/161907_5f87d14bd4e19bf0_007full.jpg







Figure 8. Location of 2021 diamond drilling at Whisker Valley

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/161907_5f87d14bd4e19bf0_008full.jpg

Table 1. Maritime 2022 rock sample locations and historical rock samples (NAD 83 Zone 21) along with assays.

Sample Project Type Easting Northing Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) 525244 FZ L2 IP Anomaly Bedrock Maritime 548318 5496816 8.54 24.0 0.16 8.00 1.73 525245 FZ L2 IP Anomaly Bedrock Maritime 548309 5496808 2.82 0.4 0.01 0.06 0.02 525146 Voodoo Brook Bedrock Maritime 541665 5495702 21.83 100.6 0.17 7.20 1.13 525150 Voodoo Brook Bedrock Maritime 541706 5495691 2.95 13.2 0.01 1.11 0.28 11875 White Option Bedrock Historical 542975 5496284 4.37 1.0 0.05 0.09 0.04 12089 White Option Bedrock Historical 542410 5496283 3.23 1.0 0.1 0.24 0.61 18009 White Option Float Historical 543026 5496418 6.43 N/A N/A N/A N/A 18029 White Option Float Historical 543199 5496758 11.07 N/A N/A N/A N/A 164958 White Option Float Historical 542239 5496596 15.40 N/A N/A N/A N/A 11101 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542670 5496170 35.45 33.60 0.00 0.01 0.00 11110 El Strato Bedrock Historical 546194 5500338 4.97 76.00 0.28 0.01 0.00 12035 El Strato Bedrock Historical 545948 5500177 1.50 27.70 0.75 0.00 0.01 12043 El Strato Bedrock Historical 544870 5499043 15.58 3.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 26883 El Strato Bedrock Historical 546351 5500509 1.29 16.10 0.06 0.00 0.00 28157 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542665 5495987 28.77 45.90 0.30 3.30 11.40 33547 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541762 5494654 61.69 30.70 0.07 2.04 0.17 33553 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542251 5495304 3.43 1.40 0.01 0.05 0.01 33564 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541317 5494910 6.83 2.70 0.02 0.66 0.31 33569 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542204 5495218 13.87 3.90 0.08 0.01 0.01 33572 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542296 5495186 20.32 12.30 0.07 1.47 0.21 39717 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542075 5494840 23.58 2.20 0.00 0.13 0.07 39729 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542148 5495036

5.15 0.20 0.00

0.00 0.00

39767 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541542 5495356 9.98 27.60 0.10 10.50 0.25 39777 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542236 5496121 4.15 21.50 0.05 0.00 0.31 118539 El Strato Bedrock Historical 545661 5499057 0.43 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 118549 El Strato Bedrock Historical 545766 5498985 0.40 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 119759 El Strato Bedrock Historical 545267 5499313 0.67 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 120329 El Strato Bedrock Historical 545193 5499408 0.70 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 122679 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541982 5495777 2.66 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 122715 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541636 5495166 1.14 4.70 0.04 2.54 2.66 134553 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541650 5495873 3.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 164101 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541686 5495806 10.52 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 164128 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541761 5495360 6.90 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 RML-98-12 El Strato Bedrock Historical 541478 5494895 239.60 31.00 0.36 0.60 14.80 999999 El Strato Bedrock Historical 542979 5497625 59.60 n/a n/a n/a n/a 11108 El Strato Float Historical 542751 5495707 22.66 77.70 0.15 0.00 0.00 11303 El Strato Float Historical 547345 5500834 0.86 1.30 0.01 0.00 0.00 12763 El Strato Float Historical 542784 5495852 54.32 119.90 0.92 0.00 0.00 18011 El Strato Float Historical 542662 5496123 62.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 18155 El Strato Float Historical 542626 5495917 67.10 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 33608 El Strato Float Historical 541746 5495169 53.26 47.90 0.69 6.90 9.60 54584 El Strato Float Historical 540926 5494640 1.42 0.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 40003 El Strato Float Historical 541833 5495808 57.79 15.70 0.01 1.84 0.05 108445 El Strato Float Historical 541854 5495359 13.61 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 115438 El Strato Float Historical 543011 5497489 59.60 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 119210 El Strato Float Historical 541677 5493752 2.87 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 119219 El Strato Float Historical 541777 5494182 70.90 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 122601 El Strato Float Historical 541570 5495689 67.00 0.54 0.08 3.24 1.61 122636 El Strato Float Historical 541916 5495768 72.00 19.54 0.04 2.61 0.84 122727 El Strato Float Historical 542036 5495081 10.70 12.30 0.06 2.26 0.08 123018 El Strato Float Historical 542663 5497240 16.10 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 134560 El Strato Float Historical 542052 5496025 14.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 134583 El Strato Float Historical 542140 5495907 105.30 0.00 0.22 14.00 7.10 134590 El Strato Float Historical 541922 5496345 51.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 134594 El Strato Float Historical 541767 5495750 11.50 92.56 0.06 0.57 0.99 164910 El Strato Float Historical 541868 5496240 72.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 164957 El Strato Float Historical 542015 5496375 26.90 0.00 0.01 0.41 0.04 999998 El Strato Float Historical 546445 5499329 1.50 n/a n/a n/a n/a

Table 2. Significant intersection FZ-21-08 Fluorite Zone.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Mo% Au g/t FZ-21-08 58.00 67.00 9.00 0.064 0.02 FZ-21-08 182.20 183.00 0.80 0.004 2.65 Including 182.65 183.00 0.35 0.001 6.27

Table 3. Significant intersection Gary Vein South Area.

Hole From To Length (m) Au Composite (gpt) WH-21-34 73 73.48 0.48 5.95 WH-21-34 131.55 131.95 0.4 4.97 WH-21-35 19.19 19.39 0.2 7.57 WH-21-35 82.43 82.67 0.24 1.28 WH-21-35 83.87 84.22 0.35 0.56 WH-21-35 150.67 150.87 0.2 1.85 WH-21-36 109.88 110.08 0.2 3.82 WH-21-37 19.46 19.66 0.2 5.90 WH-21-37 124.25 124.52 0.27 0.92 WH-21-37 204.4 204.6 0.2 0.78

Table 4. Drill hole location

Hole number Azimuth Inclination Area Depth (m) Northing Easting Elevation WH-21-25 19 -51 Whisker Valley 31 5496871 547923 282 WH-21-33 4 -42 Whisker Valley 20 5496861 547219 322 WH-21-33A 6 -42 Whisker Valley 151 5496861 547219 322 WH-21-37 360 -44 Whisker Valley 227 5496438 547586 278 WH-21-36 360 -46 Whisker Valley 145 5496420 547489 281 WH-21-35 0 -58 Whisker Valley 151 5496418 547538 278 WH-21-34 0 -46 Whisker Valley 146 5496440 547537 279 WH-21-32 320 -71 Whisker Valley 178 5498702 547911 296 WH-21-31 179 -45 Whisker Valley 115 5495912 549058 369 WH-21-27 21 -45 Whisker Valley 190 5497191 547756 293 WH-21-30 11 -46 Whisker Valley 100 5498929 547484 263 WH-21-28 130 -89 Whisker Valley 28 5498526 548509 340 WH-21-29 57 -89 Whisker Valley 125 5495559 548995 379 WH-21-23 148 -45 Whisker Valley 150 5498326 547853 288 WH-21-26 0 -90 Whisker Valley 107 5498870 548428 312 WH-21-25A 22 -53 Whisker Valley 205 5496871 547923 282 WH-21-24 311 -47 Whisker Valley 184 5498261 547901 289 FZ-21-09 266 -45 Fluorite Zone 184 5498010 549462 387 FZ-21-04 270 -46 Fluorite Zone 172 5497853 549187 396 FZ-21-08 233 -46 Fluorite Zone 298 5497209 549388 373 FZ-21-07 215 -79 Fluorite Zone 161 5497389 548906 346 FZ-21-06 231 -46 Fluorite Zone 328 5497620 548816 352 FZ-21-05 271 -47 Fluorite Zone 193 5498006 549172 409 FZ-21-03 270 -46 Fluorite Zone 192 5497922 549162 405 FZ-21-02 89 -45 Fluorite Zone 211 5497903 549068 392 FZ-21-01 270 -46 Fluorite Zone 241 5498005 548802 360

Analytical Procedures:

All samples collected by Maritime assayed and pertaining to this press release were completed by Eastern Analytical Limited ("EAL") located at Springdale, Newfoundland, and Labrador. EAL is an ISO 17025:2005 accredited laboratory for a defined scope of procedures. EAL has no relationship to Maritime. Samples are delivered in sealed plastic bags to EAL by Maritime field crews where they are dried, crushed, and pulped. Samples are crushed to approximately 80% passing a minus 10 mesh and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250 grams. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing a minus 150 mesh. Sample rejects are securely stored at the EAL site for future reference. A 30-gram representative sample is selected for analysis from the 250 grams after which EAL applies a fire assay fusion followed by acid digestion and analysis by atomic absorption for gold analysis. Other metals were analyzed by applying an acid digestion and 34 element ICP analysis finish. EAL runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates, and blanks within each sample stream.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the Hammerdown Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Manager, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. Exploration Manager, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime holds a 100% interest- directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership- in the Green Bay/Whisker Valley/El Strato Properties. This includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project plus the Whisker Valley exploration project, all located in the Baie Verte Mining District near the town of King's Point, Newfoundland, and Labrador. The Hammerdown Gold Project is characterized by near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold associated with pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000 and 2004. The Company also owns the gold circuit at the Nugget Pond metallurgical facility in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Lac Pelletier gold project in Rouyn Noranda, Québec and a number of other exploration properties in key mining camps across Canada.

