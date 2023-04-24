Surge Battery Metals Announces Appointment of Mr. Graham Harris as Director

April 24 - West Vancouver, BC - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI), (OTC:NILIF), (FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce that Mr. Graham Harris, B.A, has joined the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Harris was the Founder, Chair and Director of Millennial Lithium Corp., which was recently acquired by Lithium Americas (TSX: LAC) for $490M. Mr. Harris has over 40 years' experience in the finance industry, including as a senior VP of Canaccord Genuity Corp. (1999-2004) and as a senior VP and partner of Yorkton Securities (1989-1999). He has directly raised over $400 million in development and venture capital for public and private companies. He was a founder of Cap-Ex Iron Ore Ltd. and a founding director of M2 Cobalt Corp which was acquired by Jervois Global Ltd. Graham is currently Senior VP, Capital Markets and a director of Millennial Potash Corp. (TSX_V: MLP.).

Greg Reimer, President, and CEO commented "We are delighted that Graham has taken the decision to join the Board of Surge Battery Metals. In doing so he demonstrates his commitment to assist Surge in the growth and development of the Company and its flagship asset, the Nevada North Lithium Project. Graham brings valuable expertise and a track record of the experience necessary for the Company to take the Nevada North Lithium Project from the current exploration stage through to the feasibility study stage. We are looking forward to Graham's contributions to our Board as we accelerate our exploration and development activities at the Nevada North Lithium Project".

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest, without any royalties, in the Nevada North Lithium Project, consisting of 243 mineral claims, located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters from drillhole NN2205 in the north to drill hole NN2208 in the south. Widths of the mineralized horizons are not well determined since the holes are mostly on a north-south alignment, however, widths are at least 400 metres, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the results of drillhole NN2207 which intersected the thickest intervals of lithium-rich claystone encountered to date; a total of 120.4 metres (395 feet) averaging 3,943 ppm lithium in four zones. Additionally, drillhole NN2208 had the strongest downhole individual sample of 5,950 ppm lithium between 45 and 50 feet (13.72 and 15.24 metres). The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 1,500,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of five years, at an exercise price of 25 cents a share to certain directors and officers.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under Nation Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

